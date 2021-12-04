PSD News Release: INMATE LEAVES HALE NANI REINTEGRATION CENTER UNAUTHORIZED

Submit Release
HILO – A Hawaii Island inmate made an unauthorized exit from the Hale Nani Reintegration Center last night.

32-year-old inmate Keahi Sale was discovered missing during a 10:25 p.m. headcount. Security staff immediately notified Hawaii County Police and searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate him.

Sale is 5’7” tall and weighs 155 lbs. He has brown eyes and brown hair. Sale is serving time for Burglary 1, Terroristic Threatening 1, Kidnapping, and Sex Assault 2. His next parole hearing was scheduled for March 2022. He is a community custody inmate. Community custody is the lowest classification level.

If you see him, call 911. Hale Nani, HCCC’s reintegration program, is an open dorm-style building located in Panaewa. Hale Nani offers offenders reintegration services and a work release program for sentenced inmates who will be released on the island of Hawaii.

Toni Schwartz Public Information Officer Hawaii Department of Public Safety Office: 808-587-1358 Cell: 808-683-5507

