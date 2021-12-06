Peruvian Fast-Casual Flavors Arriving to the South Bay Area
Peru Kitchens is a culinary - technology laboratory serving lunch and dinner via delivery apps.
We are thrilled to bring our delicious Peruvian food to your neighborhood”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peru Kitchens, a new fast-casual dark kitchen, serves authentic Peruvian cuisine in American formats. Currently, they are open for the South Bay area community at 949 Ruff Drive San Jose, CA 95110 and available in all food delivery apps.
— Ignacio Barros
They feature 3 Genz and Millenial-oriented brands. Peruvian Wok focused on America’s Peruvian favorite, Lomo Saltado, a Chinese-Peruvian fusion (Instagram @peruvianwok), Cevichito, which features Peru’s popular fish lemon cooked ceviche with a Japanese twist(Instagram @cevichito_pe), and Superuvian bringing Peruvian sandwiches and healthy superfood bowls (Instagram @superuvian).
Peru Kitchen’s menus focus on highlighting the Peruvian flavor with seasonal ingredients. From a Chicken Sandwich with that Peruvian sauce to a Ceviche with its Leche de Tigre as featured in Netflix’s Street Food Latin America.
Peru has been recognized eight times as the best culinary destination globally by the World Travel Awards, while some of its restaurants like Central and Maido top the list of the best restaurants globally. According to the National Restaurant Association, Peruvian cuisine is a top culinary trend. Alonso Franco, Co-founder, and CEO asks, “Why is Peruvian cuisine not in every corner in the USA?”
“We are thrilled to bring our delicious Peruvian food to your neighborhood.” Said Ignacio Barrios, co-founder and Culinary Director in the company. The team and the community are why we do what we do – to offer Peruvian flavors in a delivery experience that feels like you are in Peru.
Peru Kitchens was co-founded by Alonso Franco, Rodrigo Lopez, and Ignacio Barrios. They combine restaurant and technology experience to create a new fast-casual Peruvian concept the American consumer wants to adopt as a habit.
Rodrigo Lopez
PeruKitchens
rodrigo@perukitchens.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other