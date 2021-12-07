Injured Federal Air Marshals File for Investigation into widespread abuse of Agency Worker's Compensation Program

We look forward to working with the Inspector General to hold those responsible accountable, and to ensure our members get the compensation they deserve.”
— FSC President David Londo
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Federal Security Council has filed a compliant against The U.S. Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS) Office Worker's Compensation program (OWCP). Air Marshals claim agency officials intentionally violated federal law and withheld federal law enforcement officers benefits and pay after officers were injured in the line of duty. The FAMS OWCP is under scrutiny after Federal Air Marshals (FAMs) provided information in complaints to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) and The U.S. Department of Labor's (DOL) Office of Inspector General (OIG), Program Fraud.

The complaint to DHS OIG and DOL OIG reads in part:

"We have recently become aware that the Transportation Security Administration/ Federal Air Marshal Service may have intentionally submitted materially false Office of Workers’ Compensation Program, (OWCP) paperwork that has resulted in possibly hundreds of Federal Air Marshals (FAMS) not receiving the proper compensation they were entitled to under the law. " Specifically, TSA Workers’ Compensation Program, distributed documents that stated the agency does not provide premium pay information to the Department of Labor. This has resulted in TSA/FAM managers intentionally misrepresenting injured FAMS salaries on official government documentation in an attempt to save money for years, in clear violation of 18 USC 1001.

We have been informed that FAM Managers have intentionally and routinely filled out the required OWCP form CA-7 by checking the box in section 9 that states the employee works “a fixed 40-hour per week schedule.” By checking this box and refusing to properly fill out section 8, the “Additional Pay” section, individual FAMS are denied the full compensation required by the Department of Labor. As you are aware a typical FAM routinely works holidays, Sundays, and at night which would require them to receive various premium rates of pay. An employing agency official who knowingly certifies to any false statement, misrepresentation, or concealment of fact with respect to this claim may also be subject to appropriate criminal prosecution.”

The Federal Employees Compensation Act (FECA) is clear on compensation benefits and lost wages to injured workers. Hundreds of current, former and retired marshals have come forward and contend that their supervisors intentionally concealed information on their claim. Air Marshals who have come forward, provided evidence this has been common practice in the agency for at least a decade, establishing a continuous pattern of nefarious behavior. All FAM field offices to include Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Newark, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C, have reports of supervisors manipulating compensation forms.

