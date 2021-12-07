Injured Federal Air Marshals File for Investigation into widespread abuse of Agency Worker's Compensation Program

About

Our History: On Tuesday, September 11, 2001, there were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by a militant Islamist terrorist group Al-Qaeda against the United States of America. The attacks resulted in 2977 murders and over 25,000 injuries and substantial long-term health consequences. Since this tragic day, thousands of law enforcement officers answered the call of duty, and now twenty years later many who have suffered from serious health conditions or have been unfairly targeted in the workplace with frivolous internal investigations. We have witnessed many have to endure expensive legal fees to clear their good name and protect their rightfully earned federal benefits. The Federal Security Council was created by Federal Law Enforcement Officers to fight for the rights of our brothers and sisters, to ensure benefits will not be unjustly taken by a rogue supervisor or targeted by an unfair and unjust internal investigation. If you are faced with an on duty injury or internal investigation, we want you to have the best legal coverage money can buy. Our pledge to you, We will fight for you and We will fight for your benefits. FULL CRIMINAL LIABILITY BENEFITS. Criminal Investigations/ Charges Full representation by an experienced criminal a ttorney from the outset of the investigation through trial. This benefit is available no matter what agency does the investigation. Local State Federal FBI Civil and Criminal- Covered Expenses Customary and Usual Services: Investigators Expert Witnesses Polygraphers Court Reporters Court Costs Conflict coverage – each member gets separate counsel.

