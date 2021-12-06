Research Report Explores The Neuromodulation Market Will Be Valued At US$ 11.717 Bn By 2018 to 2027

Neuromodulation Market

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Neuromodulation Market is expected to reach $11,717 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 13.1% from 2016 to 2022. Spinal cord stimulation (SCS) segment is expected to remain the highest, in terms of revenue, throughout the forecast period. North America led the global neuromodulation market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its position throughout the study period.Spinal cord stimulation (SCS) segment is expected to remain the highest, in terms of revenue, throughout the forecast period. North America led the global neuromodulation market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its position throughout the study period.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, BioControl Medical, Bioness Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, EnteroMedics Inc., LivaNova PLC, Medtronic PLC, NeuroPace, Inc., Nevro Corporation, and St. Jude Medical, Inc. Medtronic controlled the highest share in the neuromodulation devices market, followed by Boston Scientific and St. Jude Medical, in 2015.

Pain management was the leading application with one-third share of global neuromodulation market due to high incidence of conditions characterized by chronic pain and notable relief offered by its use. Failed Back Syndrome (FBSS), Urinary & Fecal Incontinence, and Migraine were other dominant applications for neurostimulators and are expected to control over two-fifths share together by 2022. Further, devices made of polymeric biomaterials are expected to grow with the fastest rate as they are biocompatible and biodegradable.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

✯ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗿𝘀

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Neuromodulation Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Neuromodulation Market analysis from 2014 to 2022, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the Global Neuromodulation Market growth.

