Gov. Wolf Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Remembrance of Senator Bob Dole

Today, in accordance with the recent Presidential flag order, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of former Senator Robert “Bob” Joseph Dole.

“Frances and I extend our most heartfelt condolences to the Dole family, and to all of the friends and loved ones grieving this great loss,” said Gov. Wolf. “Bob was a war hero, a leader and a great American. Our nation is the better for his dedication to public service, and his influence will be greatly missed.”

The United States and commonwealth flags shall fly at half-staff until sunset on December 9, 2021.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

