ECO QUALITY SOLUTIONS LLC® Earns Certified Veteran’s Business EnterpriseTM Designation from NaVOBA
EQS®) is proud to announce that it has earned the exclusive designation as a Certified Veteran’s Business EnterpriseTM (VBE) from NaVOBAEASTVALE, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECO QUALITY SOLUTIONS LLC® (EQS®) is proud to announce that it has earned the exclusive designation as a Certified Veteran’s Business EnterpriseTM (VBE) from the National Veteran- Owned Business Association. To be eligible for the designation as NaVOBA Certified VBETM, the applicant firm must be at least 51% owned, operated and controlled by one or more U.S. military veterans. At its core certification is a protection for both veteran-owned businesses as well as the corporations and organizations that do business with them.
Eco Quality Solutions LLC® is committed to the proposition of a healthier, greener world, and we make it an intrinsic part of our mission. EQS® is a value-adding distributor of novel Microbial-Based Cleaning Products (MBCPs), commonly known as probiotic cleaners, that are made of 100% natural ingredients and biology. Robert J. Kendall, President of EQS®, says “we are passionate about helping your business improve standards, reduce costs and ensure compliance while being environmentally responsible.” He adds, “Vetepreneurs work hard to build connections to grow their business. NaVOBA’s VBE Certification will dramatically improve EQS’s chances of winning contracts.”
NaVOBA’s VBE Certification ensures the firms that receive contracts are truly deserving of the opportunity. Heather Herndon-Wright, Director of Supply Chain Diversity for Dallas-based Vistra Energy and a NaVOBA Board Director, said “NaVOBA’s certification ensures we are utilizing and developing companies that are truly owned, controlled and managed by the veterans we are endeavoring to support, and not front companies for non-qualified individuals or businesses.”
EQS® is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). We are a global health and sustainability HUB built on a culture of innovation and excellence, specializing in the identification, development and commercialization of green cleaning technologies that provide a pathway for businesses to prosper post-pandemic. Our green cleaning product line is recommended for high-touch surfaces, and can be used as part of new cleaning protocols and safety measures for the workplace. Mr. Kendall concludes, “EQS is all about people and the environment. That is why our green products are made of all-natural ingredients and biology. Our probiotic-enriched products are a cost-effective, healthy and safe option to traditional chemical cleaners.”
About the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA)
NaVOBA is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization led by Corporate Supplier Diversity professionals. It is the mission of NaVOBA to create corporate contracting opportunities for America’s Veteran’s and Service-Disabled Veteran’s Business Enterprises (VBEs/SDVBEs) through certification, advocacy, outreach, recognition and education. NaVOBA provides a direct link between corporate America and veteran’s business enterprises, to improve business opportunities for VBEs of all sizes. For more information or to arrange interviews, contact: NaVOBA Media Relations Team | inquiries@navoba.org | (724) 362-8622 ext.103
ECO QUALITY SOLUTIONS LLC®
Contact Information for Media Interviews:
Robert J. Kendall, President, Tel: (747) 220-1112, Email: Robert@ecoqualitysolutions.com
Gus Pappas, CEO, Tel: (626) 429-8405, Email: Gus@ecoqualitysolutions.com
Robert Kendall
Eco Quality Solutions LLC
+1 747-220-1112
email us here
