Walkup Firm Launches “Call to Action” to Protect Pedestrians from Dangerous San Francisco Intersections
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorneys at Walkup, Melodia, Kelly + Schoenberger call on Mayor London Breed and the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) to improve the safety of the city’s most dangerous intersections for pedestrians.
The Walkup firm partnered with 1Point21 Interactive to commission a study identifying areas where pedestrian crashes are most likely to occur and areas where individual pedestrians are most likely to be struck and injured.
According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, pedestrian deaths are increasing across the country, with San Francisco earning the reputation of being one of the most dangerous cities for pedestrians.
From 2016-2020, pedestrian crashes made up more than 25 percent of total collisions. There were 4,096 pedestrian crashes in the San Francisco area during that time, leaving 77 pedestrians killed and 4,313 more injured.
The Walkup firm, which has represented injured Californians for sixty years, has sent its critical findings to SFMTA to improve safety for all San Francisco pedestrians.
“While the City cites efforts to improve roadway safety, they don’t go far enough,” said Walkup attorney Michael A. Kelly. “Pedestrian safety lags far behind on the City’s priority list, and its leaders need to know that.”
Among the most significant findings, the study highlights the four most dangerous intersections for pedestrians in San Francisco as:
- Arleta Avenue & San Bruno Avenue: 11 crashes – 4.0 crashes per 1 million crossings
- San Bruno Avenue & Woolsey Street: 5 crashes – 4.4 crashes per 1 million crossings
- Sickles Avenue & Alemany Boulevard: 5 crashes – 3.0 crashes per 1 million crossings
- Holloway Avenue & Junipero Serra Boulevard: 5 crashes – 2.6 crashes per 1 million crossings
The neighborhoods with the highest risk of collision injury to pedestrians are:
- Corona Heights – 4.6 injuries per 1 million crossings
- Candlestick Point – 3.6 injuries per 1 million crossings
- St. Mary’s Park – 3.2 injuries per 1 million crossings
- Diamond Heights – 2.5 injuries per 1 million crossings
During the study period, drivers were found at fault in 59 percent of San Francisco pedestrian crashes, compared with 28 percent where the pedestrian was to blame. A driver failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian at a crosswalk was the primary cause of more than 42 percent of pedestrian collisions.
For more than sixty years, Walkup, Melodia, Kelly + Schoenberger has proudly represented clients in the San Francisco Bay Area for personal injuries suffered in vehicle-related incidents. They are committed to the safety and protection of consumers.
