Sonic Packaging Announces Launch of NetSuite to Start New Year

Sonic Packaging Migrates to NetSuite to Streamline Business Activity and Move to the Cloud

WESTWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sonic Packaging Industries, Inc. , is excited to announce the upcoming launch of its new company-wide Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, NetSuite , which will go live to start 2022.NetSuite is a powerful automated business system which will support our long-term growth strategy and strong commitment towards excellence. The new system will replace a collection of existing systems and enable Sonic to work more efficiently and improve responsiveness with customers, suppliers, and manufacturing partners.Over the past 7 months, Sonic’s Finance, Client Support, Project Management, Quality and Operations teams have been busy working on implementation of the new system. Sonic deployed DocuSign earlier this year and now fully integrated it with NetSuite, the first steps of many to come, with the goal of moving to the cloud.With NetSuite, all customer and partner touch points will be streamlined, from quote generation to product delivery within one system. This level of integration provides full visibility into customer and product activity resulting in enhanced service and support, deeper reporting capabilities and analysis.Later in 2022, additional features and capabilities will be deployed such as customer and supplier portals, EDI, IP telephony or voice over internet protocol (VoIP) and other integrations all of which support and execute Sonic’s IT strategy and becoming a more data driven organization.Documentation produced from the system, such as quotes, reports, order confirmations and invoices will have a fresh look.“With the NetSuite implementation and migration we are investing in our business, our customers and manufacturing partners,” stated Sonic Packaging CEO Howard Thau.“We are looking forward to servicing our customers and suppliers with an integrated system that will dramatically improve efficiency, service level and response time throughout the company,” commented Sonic Packaging Vice President of Operations Harry Paulison.We are confident that the Sonic NetSuite team and our consultants from Net at Work have carefully planned and will deliver, a well-designed system with customizations to fit our process along with training for the entire staff with the goal of seamless execution to avoid any disruption or inconvenience to our customers.If you would like to know more please contact Harry Paulison.

