Swimming Pool at T.O. Fuller State Park To Reopen

The swimming pool at T.O. Fuller State Park will reopen, although the exact date is yet to be determined.

Tennessee State Parks the last two years closed all 16 of its swimming pools due to complications related to COVID-19.

“We are pleased to announce that Tennessee State Parks will be ready to reopen the T.O Fuller State Park swimming pool. We wanted to announce this as soon as possible,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, said. “Tennessee State Parks are one of the best state park systems in the nation, and we are excited to once again provide this additional outdoor recreational opportunity for families in and around Shelby County to enjoy.”