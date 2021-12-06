Global Insights on Produced Water Treatment Market to 2028 By Drivers, Opportunities, Technologies and Key Players
Stratistics MRC report, Produced Water Treatment Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Produced Water Treatment Market is accounted for $7.42 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $13.24 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations on water discharge limits and growth of unconventional oil & gas sector are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the volatile crude oil prices is hampering the market growth.
Based on the technology, the tertiary separation segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to rising environmental concerns over BTX (Benzene, toluene, xylene) in the oil and gas industry due to increasing awareness regarding the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.
Some of the key players profiled in the produced water treatment market include FMC Technologies, Schlumberger Limited, Suez Environnement S.A., Veolia Environnement S.A., Ovivo, Exterran Corporation, Siemens AG, Mineral Technologies, Inc., Baker Hughes, Enviro-Tech Systems, General Electric Company (GE), Halliburton Company and Weatherford International.
Production Sources Covered:
• Natural Gas
• Crude Oil
Technologies Covered:
• Tertiary Separation
• Primary Separation
• Secondary Separation
Treatments Covered:
• Physical
• Chemical
• Membrane
Applications Covered:
• Offshore
• Onshore
Produced Water Treatment Market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market. The industry's supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods. The report enables readers to understand details of the market, latest trends, key drivers and constraints, opportunities, threats, volume and value forecasts, and various investment opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional markets. The report also offers company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, key products, and recent developments along with SWOT analysis of profiled players and Porters five forces for deep insights.
This report offers market monitoring related to a particular area of clients interest and provides up to date information related to strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, product launches for leading companies on a regional scale depending on the clients subscription period for various industries or markets. Our data is constantly updated and revised by team of research experts so that it always reflects the recent trends and information. We have high experience in research and consulting for different business domains to provide to the necessities of both individual and corporate clients. Our experienced team uses proprietary data sources and different tools and methods to gather and analyze information.
