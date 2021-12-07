Global Microsoft Partner HSO Increases Investment in Australia and New Zealand to Meet Customer Demand
Deepening APAC Presence to Serve Local and Multinational CustomersAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HSO, a leading business transformation partner with deep industry expertise and global reach, today announces the expansion of its APAC operations in Australia and New Zealand as a response to increased customer demand.
While HSO has been successfully operating in the region for more than a decade, serving clients out of Sydney and Auckland, this latest expansion will place delivery capabilities in Melbourne, Brisbane and Wellington. The locations were strategically selected by HSO and leverages Microsoft’s strong presence in these areas.
“For over 25 years, HSO has been recognized for its strong technical expertise and a deep understanding of the industries it serves. This regional investment extends the full weight of HSO’s global delivery and support capabilities into Australia and New Zealand offering customers a more adaptable alternative to larger, more traditional global system integrators,” said Manish Bansal, Area Sales Director ANZ, HSO.
This latest investment is in addition to the recent announcement of HSO’s global delivery center expansion in India and the Philippines.
Christoph Blettgen, Business Applications Go-to-Market Lead for Microsoft ANZ, comments, “We are delighted that HSO, amongst the top 1% of top performing global Business Applications partners, is bringing their global delivery expertise and industry solutions and IP to Australia and New Zealand.”
Blettgen continues, “Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform offer organizations a portfolio of intelligent business applications that empower organizations to deliver operational excellence and to create more engaging customer experiences. Microsoft’s technology, investments and business solutions would not be successful without the vision, experience, and capabilities of key partners like HSO.”
HSO remains on an accelerated growth trajectory after receiving significant investment in August 2019 from The Carlyle Group.
Peter J. ter Maaten, CEO, HSO concludes, “As one of the World’s leading Microsoft technology partners, we are continuing our journey to drive improvements in business performance for our clients. With this step we will make a positive impact in the region and worldwide by helping our clients solve complex business problems that are unique to their industries, deploy on a global scale and accelerate the impact of digital transformation.”
About HSO:
HSO is a Business Transformation Partner with deep industry expertise and global reach, leveraging the full power of Microsoft technology to transform the way in which people work and how businesses operate, ultimately driving improvements in business performance for our clients.
HSO helps companies modernize business operations, adopt intelligent automation, deliver real-time performance insights and connect the enterprise – accelerating the impact of digital transformation based on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure.
Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 1,300 professionals throughout Europe, North America and Asia and is one of the world’s top business solution and implementation partners and member of Microsoft’s elite Inner Circle representing the top 1% of partners worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.hso.com
