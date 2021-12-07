Holiday Parties and Greeting Card Trends 2020-2021
Paperless Post Reports Trends in Entertaining
We have seen tremendous growth in online greeting cards as a safe and meaningful way to stay in touch with friends and family.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paperless Post continues to see an increase in the digital greeting card and holiday party invitations. “We have seen tremendous growth in online greeting cards as a safe and meaningful way to stay in touch with friends and family, says Founder, James Hirschfeld.
— James Hirschfeld
Paperless Post users have sent 40% more online greeting cards year to date than over the same period in 2019. This trend endures -- as of October 2021, greetings sent are +37% vs 2019. In 2020, they were up 81% vs 2019.
“We anticipate that this growth will continue through the holiday season as we come to the end of a year with the current climate continuing to prevent people from spending as much time with loved ones and acquaintances as they would like,” continue Hirschfeld.
December 19th and 20th tend to be the busiest day for holiday greetings sends.
While a bit early to see what core holiday parties looks like, in the same survey, many users state they are planning on hosting a holiday party, but 70% of those who plan to host expect to take COVID precautions, e.g., smaller events and vaccination requirements. When looking at Halloween party data, things are encouraging, RSVP events were +4% vs 2019, though as predicts guest list sizes for Halloween 2021 events were -28% vs 2019.
In a typical Q4, holiday celebrations and greetings cards account for a significant portion of Paperless Post’s business. Greetings will account for a third, and events for two-thirds of all holiday-related sales. That trend has been pretty steady over time, although last year skewed more heavily towards greetings and away from events. It will be interesting to see how this trend evolves in 2021.
About Paperless Post
Since 2009, Paperless Post has helped over 100 million users connect in a more meaningful way through online invitations and greeting cards. With best-in-class designs and hassle-free planning tools, Paperless Post empowers anyone to host confidently, and successfully bring their gathering to life. Paperless Post collaborates with leading designers, including Oscar de la Renta, Rifle Paper Co., and John Derian. Paperless Post also has a collection of printed holiday cards and wedding invitations available at Paper Source, a retailer known for fine premium custom stationery.
Their classic card invitations come in a variety of beautiful, stationery-inspired designs with envelope, stamp, and liner options. Every design is easy to create and send online with sophisticated RSVP tracking—no more envelopes getting lost in the mail. Their newest product, Flyer, offers a range of fun, animated templates you can edit to match the vibe of any party. Add your own photo, GIF, stickers, or text effects—every element is customizable. Share Flyers through Paperless Post, or with a link via text, WhatsApp, or social media. Whichever product you choose for your event, send your invitation completely ad-free. No exceptions. Connect online @paperlesspost
