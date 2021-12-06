Submit Release
State Highway 93 Scheduled for Resurfacing

ATLANTA –State Highway 93 in Bowie County is scheduled to be resurfaced according to plans approved in November by TxDOT.

“The project will stretch from US Highway 67 to Interstate 30 and include the resurfacing of all four lanes,” said Texarkana Area Engineer Tommy Bruce. “Work is scheduled to take place nightly from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. to minimize the impact on motorists and school traffic,” Bruce added.

R.K. Hall, LLC of Paris was awarded the contract with a bid of $1.6 million.

Work should begin in February 2022 and be complete by the end of April.

