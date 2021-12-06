ReEmployAbility Partners with State Fund to Provide Nonprofit Return-to-Work Program
BRANDON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ReEmployAbility today announced a partnership with California’s State Compensation Insurance Fund (State Fund) that pairs injured workers with nonprofits and helps employees get back to work when their employer is unable to offer temporary transitional duties.
The program, Transition2Work®, keeps injured workers actively engaged with meaningful tasks, helps retain valuable employees, contains claims costs, helps expedite employee recovery so they can return to full duty, and allows the employer to give back to the community.
“We’re excited to partner with State Fund to offer Transition2Work® to their clients,” said Debra Livingston, CEO of ReEmployAbility. “Transition2Work® has benefited injured workers in California since 2010 and we’re pleased to provide State Fund policyholders and their employees with innovative return-to-work options that also help local communities.”
For additional information about Transition2Work®, visit www.ReEmployAbility.com.
About ReEmployAbility
Founded in 2003, ReEmployAbility is the largest national provider of early return-to-work (RTW) services and transitional employment. Their Transition2Work® program offers employers a cost-effective solution to modified light duty assignments, reducing claim costs while giving the injured employee time to heal. Utilizing an accredited, national network of not-for-profit partners, they help employers accommodate injured workers in the transition back to work by connecting people to a greater purpose so they can have a better life. For more information, call 866-663-9880, or visit www.ReEmployAbility.com.
About State Compensation Insurance Fund
State Fund is California’s leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance. Not for profit and funded solely by premiums and investment income, we’ve supported California’s entrepreneurial spirit and played a vital role in the state’s economy for more than 100 years. By innovating in areas such as workplace safety and injured worker care, we’re committed to serving California for the next 100 as well. To learn more or get a quote, contact your broker or visit www.StateFundCA.com.
