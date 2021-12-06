Gov. Wolf Announces $10 Million for the Codorus Greenway Project in York City

Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, Kevin Schreiber, CEO, York County Economic Alliance, and Jeff Vermeulen, Assistant Vice President for External Relations with York College today to announce $10 million in state support for the first phase of the Codorus Greenway project through the City of York. The ambitious project will enhance the beauty of the waterway, improve water quality, and increase public access along the Codorus Creek.

“York residents have been dreaming of a greenspace along the Codorus Creek for more than 100 years and this project will make that dream come true,” said Gov. Wolf. “I am proud to award $10 million to help the community transform the landscape of York, make the city a hub of revitalization, and create a welcoming and safe place for residents and visitors to enjoy.”

The Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funds support improvements between King St. and the rail bridge north of Philadelphia St. in York. Construction on the first phase of the multi-phase project will repair and relocate deteriorating flood walls, establish an ADA-compliant access point and fishing platform, and develop riparian buffers and pedestrian walkways within the levee system.

“Like the Codorus itself, our responsibility to the waterway is only one length in the run to its final healthful destination,” said Rep. Hill-Evans. “The critical groups and individuals who are bringing this project to life are also figuratively standing with all of the naturalists, conservationists, engineers and York citizens who’ve all along loved the Codorus and keep the dream of its gift alive for the next generation. Thank you to them and everyone who loves the Codorus.”

The Codorus Greenway project will create a 1.4 mile greenway along the creek that connects the Codorus with the York Heritage Rail Trail, schools and businesses, and bike and pedestrian paths. In addition to restoring access to York City’s primary natural resource, the $70 million project will reduce flooding, increase public recreation opportunities, and encourage economic development, and job creation.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is also investing $16 million in flood wall and infrastructure improvements which will support flood protection, and improved water quality and natural habitat.

“The support of Governor Wolf and our commonwealth is vital to accomplish this transformative project that will reshape York’s landscape and provide recreational space and access to our waterway,” said Schreiber. “People love to congregate by water, and outdoor spaces are essential to a community’s health, vitality, pride, and economy.”

The press conference overlooking the Codorus Creek was held at the construction site for York College’s Knowledge Park. The Wolf Administration awarded the college $6 million in 2019 to help transform a former paper mill site with an expansion of the J.D. Brown Center for Entrepreneurship. The business incubator at the site will provide businesses, organizations, and other industry partners an opportunity to participate in innovative partnerships with students and the York College campus community. The Knowledge Park anchors the southern end of the Codorus Innovation Corridor, which stretches from York College to the PeoplesBank Park in the north and has seen more than $150 million in new development during the past decade.