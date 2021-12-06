Submit Release
Sk8ers - Revolutionizing the NFT world through Skateboard

Canadian quartet Sk8ers arrives with a refreshing, innovative new NFT project called "Sk8ers - The NFT Crew".

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As NFTs are rising in popularity in the digital art world, Canadian quartet Sk8ers arrives with a refreshing, innovative new NFT project called "Sk8ers - The NFT Crew".

Their idea: unify the first skateboard community in the NFT space. Aside from their ambition to bring the Sk8ers universe into a videogame in a near future and other upcoming reveals, the team wants to keep the focus on real life activations with the skateboarding community. First, 5% of all their initial sales will be donated back to the community through organizations that support skatepark building projects, starting at the first sell. They also plan to launch The Sk8ers Games for the summer of 2022, the very first NFT skateboarding competition taking place in real life, where amateur skaters will compete to win different prizes (including NFTs) and sponsorships through partners. Inclusiveness being at the heart of the NFT collection, the founders have ensured that their digital animations respect the sport itself but also the people who practice it.

Using 3D animation to make their 8,888 NFT skateboarders come to life on the Ethereum blockchain, they hope to bring a breath of fresh air to the NFT world that is usually more static.

The Sk8ers promotional video, made using live action in collaboration with a local skater, can be viewed here: https://sk8ers.io/.

