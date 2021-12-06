Submit Release
Juvenile Courts Receive Human Trafficking Protection Grants

The Ohio Supreme Court partnered with other state organizations to provide aid to juvenile courts helping human trafficking survivors in Delaware and Hamilton counties.

The Ohio Supreme Court partnered with other state organizations to provide aid to juvenile courts helping human trafficking survivors in Delaware and Hamilton counties.

The Ohio Supreme Court has awarded grants to two juvenile courts to help human trafficking victims.

The courts of Delaware County Juvenile Judge David Hejmanowski and Hamilton County Juvenile Judge Melissa Powers will each receive approximately $75,000  ̶  each year for three years  ̶  to hire a safe harbor coordinator.

The coordinator will develop programs for victims of human trafficking who are minors and increase the number of justice-involved juveniles screened for human trafficking. 

“Our court is very excited to receive funding for a safe harbor coordinator,” said Judge Powers. "With this position, our court will continue to prioritize enhanced screening and service connection, but with specific attention to young survivors of human trafficking.

“Tracking these cases and coordinating systemic supports through safe harbor programs will improve our community’s response to this important issue. Thank you to the Ohio Supreme Court for approving our grant.”

The Court partnered with the governor’s Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and the Office of Criminal Justice Services to provide funding and technical assistance.

The initiative is funded by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office for Victims of Crime through a grant called Improving Outcomes for Child and Youth Victims of Human Trafficking.

“Building the capacity of the juvenile justice system to identify and serve victims of human trafficking is a high priority of the governor’s Human Trafficking Task Force,” said Maria Busch, Ohio anti-human trafficking coordinator.

“Juvenile courts are in a critical position to intervene on behalf of exploited children, so we are grateful to be partnering with the Ohio Supreme Court, and with Hamilton and Delaware counties in this coordinated anti-trafficking effort,” Busch said.

The two courts will inform other juvenile courts on promising practices to improve services to human trafficking victims.

