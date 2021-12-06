Sensible Auto Finance Expands Offerings to Include More Than 30 US States
Sensible Auto Finance has announced expansion into several new markets across the US, bringing the automotive loan company’s products to more than 30 states.
"Our aspiration is to empower more car dealerships to say 'yes' to every guest that visits their lot, and to enable their customers to enthusiastically pursue automotive ownership," said Jason Friedland, CEO of Sensible Auto Finance. "Sensible is looking to grow the ranks with individuals who can help us continue our expansion throughout the US. There are more communities we can serve, and this is the first step in providing for them."
Sensible’s product offerings are marketed through a dynamic combination of dedicated account executives and third-party agents facilitating the issuance and management of accessible auto loans to customers facing credit challenges through qualifying franchise and independent auto dealers.
“Our aspiration is to empower more car dealerships to say 'yes' to every guest that visits their lot, and to enable their customers to enthusiastically pursue automotive ownership,” said Jason Friedland, CEO of Sensible Auto Finance. “Sensible is looking to grow the ranks with individuals who can help us continue our expansion throughout the US. There are more communities we can serve, and this is the first step in providing for them.”
Founded in 2008, Sensible Auto has been helping auto dealers offer financing solutions to deep sub-prime borrowers through its proprietary FinTech portal, SALLSA. SALLSA empowers dealers to generate instant credit decisions with the flexibility to rework terms in real-time to find the best mutual fit, quickly and easily, for all parties. SALLSA is a sophisticated, artificial intelligence learning platform that keeps Sensible Auto on the cutting edge of the industry.
In addition to its strong technology offerings and finance programs, Sensible has partnered with some of the industry’s most admired companies, such as AUL for vehicle service contracts, to provide an exceptional overall experience to both borrowers and dealers alike. As an extremely well-capitalized business, Sensible is eager to grow its base of satisfied dealerships through the continued development of advanced technologies and strategic partnerships to create a frictionless experience for Sensible’s clients.
This expansion announcement comes on the heels of Sensible Auto’s newly launched Near Prime product offering, which will offer rates as low as 6.99%. The Near Prime product offering demonstrates Sensible Auto’s commitment to delivering on its core purpose – “To Drive Opportunities for Success in a Sensible Way" – by giving both borrowers and dealers more ways to be successful.
“These new developments signify an evolution for Sensible Auto Finance,” continued Friedland. “We are transcending the deep sub-prime market that we’ve historically focused on, and we’re looking forward to serving more dealers in more markets across a wider credit spectrum than ever before.”
For more information on partnering with Sensible, visit www.sensibleauto.com or call (833) 686-2886.
