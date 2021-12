Vinyl Sulfone Market to Remain Lucrative during 2019-2027

Vinyl Sulfone Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 4% during 2019-2027

ALBANY, NY, US, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vinyl sulfone market was valued at ~US$ 1.7 Mn in 2018, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of ~4% from 2019 to 2027.

In the Asia Pacific region, the increasing demand for textile dyes, and policies that mandate the use of environment-friendly and low VOC products, have led to innovation in the textile dyes industry. The textile industry majorly uses reactive dyes, and vinyl sulfone is popularly employed in the manufacturing of reactive dyes. Increasing demand for textiles is expected to surge the growth of the global vinyl sulfone market.

Key Drivers of Vinyl Sulfone Market

Vinyl sulfone is a cross-linker reagent used as a raw material for the manufacturing of reactive dyes having application mainly in textiles and leather. The global industry for reactive dyes is increasing due to expansion of the textile industry. In Asia Pacific, expansion of various industries, such as textiles, leather, paper, and wood, are the major drivers of the reactive dye industry.

Asia Pacific is major consumer of reactive dyes, globally, and India is a major player in the reactive dye industry. Increase in the demand from the textile industry in China, India, Taiwan, and South Korea, and rise in the consumption of dyes in Europe, are driving the reactive dye industry, in turn, propelling the global vinyl sulfone market.

Request a Sample - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=51108

Cleaner Production Methods of Vinyl Sulfone to Offer Attractive Opportunities

Manufacturers are adopting cleaner production methods of vinyl sulfone, wherein, negligible amounts of hydrochloric acid are released as effluents. The hydrochloric acid released in the process is sent to the hydrochloric acid scrubbing system, which helps decrease the emission of hydrochloric acid into the atmosphere. In this process, the use of caustic in caustic scrubbers for the neutralization of hydrochloric acid helps in decreasing the quantity of the effluent.

Vinyl Sulfone - A Polluting Chemical

Mother liquor and washings after condensation contain glycols such as sodium sulfate and sodium chloride. In the manufacturing of vinyl sulfone, the liquid effluent generated is toxic, with high biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD), and total dissolved solids (TDS), which is difficult to biodegrade. Moreover, the solid waste generated is hazardous.

In China, in July 2016, a nationwide campaign on environmental inspection was started. This inspection included the stricter implementation of waste disposal by chemical companies. The government launched nationwide inspections covering the transfer and disposal of waste, and those companies that are not able to meet the standards for waste disposal are not allowed to move into chemical parks.

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-enzymes-market-to-grow-at-8-annually-to-reach-usd-12-2-billion-valuation-by-2027-transparency-market-research-301000183.html

Stringent environmental regulations resulted in adverse effects on the chemical industry in China, including factory closures. China is a major producer of vinyl sulfone.

Asia Pacific Dominates Global Vinyl Sulfone Market

Asia Pacific is projected to be a highly attractive market for vinyl sulfone during the forecast period. Asia Pacific constituted a dominant share of the global vinyl sulfone market in 2018. Increase in the demand for vinyl sulfone from the textile industry in China, India, Taiwan, and South Korea has made Asia Pacific the largest consumer of dyestuff across the globe. Thus, rise in the demand for dyestuff in Asia Pacific is boosting the vinyl sulfone market in the region.

The dyestuff manufacturing application segment is expanding at a considerable rate in Europe, owing to innovative dying techniques and rise in the demand for dyestuff in the region. The Europe vinyl sulfone market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~3% during the forecast period.

Vinyl Sulfone Ester Type Held Major Share of Global Vinyl Sulfone Market

Vinyl sulfone ester is expected to be a highly attractive segment in the global vinyl sulfone market during the forecast period. The segment held a major share of the market in 2018.

Vinyl sulfone ester is largely used in the manufacturing of reactive dyes. The growing reactive dye industry in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Japan is driving the vinyl sulfone ester segment.

Various forms of vinyl sulfone ester are used for imparting different colors to dyes; for instance, ortho anisidine vinyl sulfone is used to impart colors such as yellow, red, and brown.

Dyestuff Manufacturing to be Highly Attractive Application in Global Vinyl Sulfone Market

Dyestuff manufacturing is expected to be a highly attractive segment, accounting for a leading share of the global vinyl sulfone market during the forecast period.

The growth of the textile industry is likely to fuel the consumption of dyestuff, globally, in the near future. Thus, rise in the consumption of dyestuff is anticipated to boost the global market for vinyl sulfone during the forecast period.

The dye and dye intermediate industry is expected to expand from 1.19 MMT in 2016 to ~1.5 MMT in 2021, at a CAGR of ~4%.

Buy Our Premium Research Report@

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=51108<ype=S

Top Three Players Accounted for Major Market Share in 2018

Prominent players operating in the global vinyl sulfone market include Kiri Industries Limited, Bodal Chemicals Ltd., Bhageria Industries Limited, AksharChemIndia, and Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd.

On March 20, 2017, Bodal Chemicals Ltd. invested around US$ 580 Thousand to acquire approx. 70% stake in S P S Processors Pvt Ltd. S P S Processors Pvt Ltd’s manufacturing plant, which is located at Kosi (Uttar Pradesh, India), is a zero discharge unit, fully compliant with environmental regulations.

In 2016, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. increased its production capacity of dye intermediates and expanded its business segment with the manufacturing of dyestuff.

In 2016, AksharChemIndia expanded its vinyl sulfone capacity to 7,800 TPA.