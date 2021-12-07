Mobility Scooter Market - Revenue Scope and Growth Factors Study Report 2021 - 2031

Mobility Scooter Market

Mobility Scooter Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 2.33 Bn by 2031, expanding at CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period 2021 - 2031

ALBANY , NY, US, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global mobility scooter market is projected to surpass US$ 2.33 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period. Rise in adoption of mobility scooters, owing to increase in disabled population across the globe is likely to propel the mobility scooter market. The growing inclination toward the use of electric mobility scooters as an eco-friendly & efficient solution is anticipated to boost the global mobility scooter market. However, variety of designs and features of mobility scooters are available, which has attracted the attention of users toward mobility scooters. This, in turn, is likely to increase the demand for mobility scooters across the globe.

Expansion of Mobility Scooter Market

The rise in awareness about mobility scooters across the globe is likely to increase their demand. Favorable government policies are boosting the development of electric mobility scooters, which is expected to propel the mobility scooter market during the forecast period. Consequently, manufacturers are investing heavily in research and development to improve the charging time and range of these mobility scooters. The growing research and development on battery technology is likely to offer lucrative opportunity for the mobility scooter market.

Based on application, the global mobility scooter market has been segmented into in-house, outdoor, and off-road. The outdoor segment is likely to dominate the global market during the forecast period, owing to increase in geriatric population across the globe. The indoor segment also held a significant share of the global market, in terms of revenue, in 2020. The segment is projected to expand during the forecast period.

Based on type, the global mobility scooter market has been segmented into small, medium, and large. Medium mobility scooters of length between110-150 cm accounted for a significant share of the global mobility scooter market in 2020. Medium mobility scooters possess a better range as compared to other types of mobility scooters and hence, the medium mobility scooter accounted for a notable share of the global market.

Regional Analysis of Mobility Scooter Market

In terms of region, the global mobility scooter market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominated the global mobility scooter market in 2020. It is anticipated to hold a leading share of the global market during the forecast period due to rise in awareness about mobility devices. According to U.S. Census Bureau, in 2018, about 40% people in the U.S. above the age of 65 have disability and difficulty in standing and walking, which is likely to fuel the demand for mobility scooter across the region.

Mobility Scooter Market Players

Prominent players operating in the global mobility scooter market include Afikim Electric Vehicles, Amigo Mobility International Inc., Drive Medical Design and Manufacturing EV Rider LLC., Excel Mobility, Golden Technologies Inc., Hoveround Corp., Invacare Corporation, Medical Depot, Inc., Merits Co. Ltd., Pride Mobility Products, Quingo, Sunrise Medical, and WHILL, Inc.

Drivers of Mobility Scooter Market

Rise in disability population across the globe increases the demand for such type of scooters across the globe. Major government initiatives, including Affordable Care Act in the U.S., offer subsidy on mobility scooters for patients, which is likely to boost the mobility scooter market.

Enactment of stringent emission norms across the globe and an increase in environment protection awareness across the globe are estimated to propel the demand for electric mobility scooter. Major two-wheeler manufacturers offer various schemes and discounts on two-wheelers, which are likely to increase the sales of two-wheeler and propel the mobility scooter market. Growing consumer trend of adopting mobility services is likely to fuel the demand for mobility scooters, which, in turn, is anticipated to boost the market across the globe.

