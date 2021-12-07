Confectionery Packaging Machine Market Strategy, Limitations, and Opportunities (2021 -2031)

Confectionery Packaging Machine Market

Confectionery Packaging Machine Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 4.7 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2021 - 2031

ALBANY , NY, US, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report by Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global confectionery packaging machine market. In terms of revenue, the global confectionery packaging machine market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2031, owing to several factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global confectionery packaging machine market.

The global confectionery packaging machine market is driven by the rapid growth of the confectionery sector. The increasing demand for confectionery items due to rise in disposable income and purchasing power of consumers fuels the usage and sale of confectionery packaging machines and helps in the growth of the market globally. Moreover, the implementation of stringent laws for adoption of quality packaging machinery is helping in the growth of confectionery packaging machine market. Key regulatory bodies such as FDA, FSSAI, and FAO are implementing stringent laws for adoption of quality packaging in a bid to reduce the incidence of food-borne illness caused due to food contamination, which is likely to generate sales of confectionery packaging machines in the upcoming years.

The confectionery packaging machine is also required to show the detailed information of the product, such as ingredients, nutritional value, price, label specification, certification, and shelf life, which also helps in communicating with the user in a conventional manner. This is also a major factor driving the growth of the confectionery packaging machine market across the globe.

Confectionery Packaging Machine Market: Dynamics

In terms of machine type, the global confectionery packaging machine market has been classified into primary packing (vertical {carton, flexible, rigid containers}, horizontal {carton, flexible, rigid containers}), primary wrapping/overwrapping (single product, multiple products), secondary packing (vertical {carton/display/case, flexible, rigid containers/others}, horizontal {carton/display/case, flexible, rigid containers/others}), secondary overwrapping, and others (robotic palletizer, etc.). Based on application, the global confectionery packaging machine market has been divided into candies, mints, pastilles, gum pellets, gum slabs and tabs, gummies, jellies, liquorice, coated chocolates, individually wrapped chocolates, chocolate/snack bars, chocolate tablets, and others (marshmallow, etc.).

Confectionery Packaging Machine Market: Prominent Regions

Europe accounted for around 35% share of the global confectionery packaging machine market in terms of revenue in 2020. Moreover, the demand for confectionery packaging machines in the region is anticipated to expand at a faster pace than other regions, owing to strong presence of key confectionery sector players. In addition, the strong chocolate culture in the region is promoting several packaging systems and helping in the growth of the confectionery packaging machine market in Europe.

Confectionery Packaging Machine Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global confectionery packaging machine market include Theegarten-Pactec GmbH Co. KG, ACMA S.p.A., Loesch Verpackungstechnik GmbH + Co. KG, Syntegon Technology GmbH, Gerhard Schubert GmbH, SACMI Group, Tishma Technologies LLC, Cama Group, Senzani Brevetti Spa, PFM Packaging Machinery spa, Cavanna S.p.A., Ulma Packaging, Mpac Group, Hopak Machinery Co., Ltd., IMA Group, SOMIC Packaging machines GmbH & Co. KG, Livetech S.r.l., PAXIOM Group, Campbell Wrapper Corporation, and JOIEPACK Industrial Co., Ltd.

