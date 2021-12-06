HOFA Gallery launches Artem Coin (ARTM) creating a cross-chain community for collectors

Last Kiss, Adam Martinakis, 2021, available on HOFA.io the new NFT platform using Artem Coin (ARTM)

The renowned London gallery becomes the first fine art gallery in the world to launch a native token. IDO 21 December 2021

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HOFA Gallery will launch its own native altcoin, one which will support NFT curation by collectors, and enable them to work cross-chain on other platforms.

HOFA is the first fine art gallery to launch its own native ERC20 token, called Artem Coin (exchange symbol ARTM). The new native token will be launched at an Initial Dex Offering (IDO) on 21 December 2021. It will be launched cross-chain on the three leading launch pads Cardstarter (Cardano native launch), DaoMaker (Ethereum Launch) and Solanium (Solana Native launch).

Artem will issue one billion coins in total, with 20 million reserved for public sale. Private investors will be offered 250 million of the new coins. The coins will debut at the price of $0.045.

Artem Coin’s launch will become the latest accomplishment of innovative co-founders Elio D’Anna (CEO) and Simonida Pavicevic (President). After launching HOFA Gallery together in 2012, this traditional art business has been through a metamorphosis when they became the first to offer their entire portfolio for sale via crypto in 2018. More recently launching Kreation.io an NFT marketplace and HOFA.io a curated NFT platform with an auction house and special editions marketplace.

Artem Coin will support collectors in working across HOFA’s two NFT platforms Kreation.io and HOFA.io and the traditional art gallery – and this will become the first instance of this kind of integration for NFTs. HOFA will use this cross-chain solution to help bridge these platforms and offer different networks the potential to tap into some of the leading traditional artists and digital creators.

This unique consensus model will enable stakeholders on its blockchain to participate in making key decisions about the cryptocurrency, helping the platform to evolve into a substantial support for NFT collecting.

This global art and crypto operation is run between Zug and London, with many more satellites such as fine art galleries in Mykonos and LA.

Elio D’Anna, CEO of Artem Coin says about the forthcoming launch, “Artem Coin will sit at the core of HOFA’s business, interacting with each of the metaverse marketplaces, and affiliated networks, building a community of collectors and art lovers around the opportunity for rewards and incentives as well as offering artists full transparency on sales and acquisitions.”

HOFA Gallery launches Artem Coin (ARTM) on 21 December 2021, the IDO will take place via launchpads Cardstarter, DaoMaker & Solanium.