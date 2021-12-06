Wood Processing Market Growth Can Be Attributed To Increasing Demand For Cruising

Wood Processing Market Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Wood Processing Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing popularity of cruising drove the demand for processed wood, hence supporting the market’s growth in the historic period. The most common type of processed wood that is used on cruises is timber for ship and boat building. The larger vessels that maneuver the high seas were generally built at places near the coast, using rivers for transporting the wood from inland areas to the coast. The rising popularity of cruising can be attributed to cruising being a value for money, accommodates the whole family and their choices and allows several destinations in one holiday. For example, wood has been the traditional boat building material used for hull and spar construction. It is buoyant, widely available and easily worked. Also, woods such as Teak have natural chemicals which prevent rot, wood is commonly used for modern and recreational boats, ships and yachts.

The global wood processing market size reached a value of nearly $167.90 billion by 2023, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9%. The wood processing market is expected to nearly $193.20 billion by 2025, and to $269.30 million by 2030.

Advanced techniques in wood processing methods has improved safety, fiber utilization, environmental protection, and productivity with minimum damage to residual trees. The different improved methods of logging are harvester/forwarder systems, cable harvesting systems and helicopters logging. Harvester or forwarder logging is most common in northern and central Europe and the use is expected to increase in the future due to their economic, ergonomic and ecological advantages over motor/manual (saw/skidding) harvesting. Cable harvesting is used in mountainous regions whereas helicopter logging is popular where there are environmental constraints and in remote areas. According to a recent study, improved logging operations result in a 30% increase in wood volume and damage to residual trees can be reduced to 20%. For instance, Markit Forestry Management has employed helicopter logging for some portions of the Dry Lake Hills area as transport of logs, lumbers and felled trees were difficult due to the steep slope of the land.

The increasing demand for supply chain transparency and stringent government regulations on the wood industry has led to the implementation of tracking and tracing technologies. Many wood companies are implementing their own tracking systems to maintain transparency in their timber supply chain. Electronic tracking is being adopted by wood companies and government agencies over paper-based systems and technologies such as radio-frequency identification chips, barcodes and advanced traceability software are being used. For instance, the Forest Stewardship Council, a leading non-profit organization has developed an Online Claims Platform for providing timely information about the FSC’s products and the companies that produce them for free of charge to the FSC Certificate holders. This enables digital connection between FSC certified suppliers and customers.

Major players covered in the global wood processing industry are West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., Canfor, Weyerhaeuser, Interfor, Georgia Pacific.

TBRC’s global wood processing market report is segmented by type into sawmills, wood preservation.

Wood Processing Market - By Type (Sawmills, Wood Preservation) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides wood processing market overview, forecast wood processing market size and growth for the whole market, wood processing market segments, and geographies, wood processing market trends, wood processing market drivers, wood processing market restraints, wood processing market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

