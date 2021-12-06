NYFTY.AI signs investment agreement upon successfully completing Suffolk Boost program with their “Little Robot Helpers”
Nyfty helps solve a fundamental problem facing our industry, the labor shortage, by augmenting our project teams with ‘Bots’ that perform tedious or mundane tasks which are otherwise burdensome.”DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nyfty.AI, creators of powerful AI Bots, used for automating construction processes, recently participated in Suffolk Technologies’ “Boost Program'' for 2021. Nyfty was one of only six startups chosen, from a field of over 100, to participate in the program.
— Parker Mundt, Operating Director of Suffolk Technologies.
Suffolk Boost is an annual initiative that brings together Suffolk experts, leading academics and industry professionals, with construction technology startup founders. The program’s goal is to present challenges facing the construction industry and explore groundbreaking tech that may help solve them.
“Nyfty helps solve a fundamental problem facing our industry, the labor shortage, by augmenting our project teams with ‘Bots’ that perform tedious or mundane tasks which are otherwise burdensome to our project teams.” said Parker Mundt, Operating Director of Suffolk Technologies.
Kelsey Gauger, National Director, Operational Excellence at Suffolk added “The Nyfty Bots have the capability to reach out directly to our trade partners via SMS, collect critical data points, and automate the documentation of information within our project management software, Procore. This is a tedious reporting task that is typically handled by our project teams.”
User feedback from Suffolk’s project teams, on initial pilots, helped secure Nyfty a highly sought after place in the Boost program. Those teams, who were using Nyfty’s Manpower Bot, reported extremely high NPS, ROI and star ratings - Suffolk’s proprietary ranking system for tech solutions.
Kelsey, who was Nyfty’s Team Sponsor during the program, went on to say, “It’s exciting to imagine other processes that could be automated by these Bots and we look forward to continuing our collaboration with Nyfty after the Boost program.”
“The collaboration has been amazing, Suffolk is a truly forward thinking organization. Being invited to participate was such a great opportunity.” said Matt Edwards, Nyfty.AI Co-Founder and CEO. “Suffolk has such a spirit of openness that is extremely rare for a large enterprise. Their sharing of data and expertise has helped us simplify our pricing and ideate on new Bots and features, which has been invaluable.”
“It’s very impressive that Suffolk gathers industry experts to share knowledge and that senior management are so willing to spend their time getting involved and testing ideas.” Matt continued. “The Construction Solutions team is super organised and the project teams have been very receptive to automating their processes with Nyfty Bots. A number of pilots already started testing a selection of Nyfty’s Bots during the short, six week program. Actually seeing the real-world benefits the Bots can achieve has been awesome and the fact that our technology is being embraced by Suffolk is a huge endorsement for us.”
Participation in Boost comes with an investment agreement and Nyfty will incorporate this into their next funding round, commencing early 2022.
About Nyfty.AI
Nyfty.AI is the home of the Nyfty Bots - the little AI Robot helpers for the construction industry. Combining super-accessible text messaging with an intelligent AI, Nyfty enables powerful automations for Procore, allowing users to get on with tasks only humans can get on with!
The Bots communicate to users via intelligent text messages. They “understand” the plain English or Spanish responses they receive, ask questions to fill in any gaps, identify and escalate any issues that require human intervention then figure out what data needs to go where in Procore. Every single bit of data the Bots receive goes into Procore, where it’s compiled into the reports users rely on.
About Suffolk
Suffolk is a national enterprise that invests, innovates, and builds. Suffolk is an end-to-end business that provides value throughout the entire project lifecycle by leveraging its core construction management services with vertical service lines that include real estate capital investment, design, self-perform construction services, technology start-up investment and innovation research/development. Suffolk is a national company with $4.0 billion in annual revenue, 2,500 employees and main offices in Boston (headquarters), New York, Miami, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Estero, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and San Diego. Suffolk serves clients in every major industry sector, including healthcare, science and technology, education, gaming, transportation/aviation, and commercial. Suffolk is privately held and is led by founder, chairman and CEO John Fish. Suffolk is ranked #23 on the Engineering News Record list of “Top 400 Contractors.” For more information, visit www.suffolk.com and follow Suffolk on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.
About Suffolk Technologies
Suffolk Technologies is the technology capital investment arm of innovative construction enterprise Suffolk. Suffolk Technologies is responsible for investing in technology startups that drive capital efficiency and productivity in the built environment. Suffolk Technologies invests in solutions across the building lifecycle, including real estate investment and development, architecture engineering and construction, as well as property management. The team works with tech startup founders with ambitious visions who are innovating business models and technologies to achieve scalable impact. Suffolk Technologies is stage agnostic (preference is early stage) and has supported companies ranging from pre-product to more than $100 million in revenue. For more information about Suffolk Technologies strategy and investments, visit Suffolk-Tech.com.
