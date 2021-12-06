Robotics, Lasers, And More Drive The Poultry Market Growth

Poultry Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Poultry Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technological advances are expected to drive the poultry market during the forecast period. New practices involve the use of wireless technologies, GPS positioning and lasers, for tracking meat production and packaging. Meat producing and packaging companies are also expected to integrate big data analytics, IoT, robotics and other technologies into their production and packaging practices. These technological developments are expected to drive the poultry market going forward.

The global poultry market is expected to grow from $319.2 billion in 2019 to $405 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR)of 6.1%. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% to nearly $465.7 billion by 2025, and at a CAGR of 6.8% to $645.7 billion by 2030.

TBRC’s holiday sale has begun with discounts on ALL market research reports! Grab your deal now.

Poultry processing companies are increasingly using 3D imaging systems to optimize yields. 3D imaging systems model the poultry bird using sensors and actuators to determine the position of cut. The bird is put under the vision system, which takes the images and measurements and geometry is determined. Near-infrared sensors determine the amount of meat and bone present in the bird. Vision analysis enables the system to perform optimal cuts for each bird regardless of the size and shape. It is a data-driven process which maximizes the yield and minimizes per unit cost for poultry meat processing.

Major players covered in the global poultry industry are Tyson Foods, Inc., JBS S.A., BRF S.A., Koch Foods, Charoen Pokphand Foods.

Read More On The Global Poultry Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poultry-market

The poultry market consists of sales of poultry by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) such as meat processors and poultry farms that breed and/or raise poultry and sell the meat after slaughter, either at their own premises or through a third party which is engaged in preparing processed poultry and its byproducts. Poultry includes birds and white meats such as chickens, ducks, geese, rabbits, small game and turkeys. Poultry processing is fully or semi-automated in most countries. The companies in the industry package and distribute meat and meat products through various distribution channels to both individual customers and commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants.

The demand for ready-to-eat food that also includes poultry foods has increased, thus resulting as an emerging trend in the poultry market. Busy lifestyles are keeping people away from cooking meals; therefore, many of them are dependent on ready-to-eat foods as it saves time and energy. Ready-to-eat meals are available as frozen foods, canned foods, ready-to-eat snacks, meals, chilled foods and more.

The poultry market is segmented into chicken, turkey, ducks and geese, others; supermarkets/ hypermarkets, convenience stores, foodservice stores, e-commerce, others; fresh/chilled, frozen, ready-to-cook, ready-to-eat, others; organic, conventional.

Poultry Market - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides poultry market overview, forecast poultry market size and growth for the whole market, poultry market segments, and geographies, poultry market trends, poultry market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Poultry Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3362&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Poultry Brooders, Feeders, And Waterers Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Brooders, Feeders, Waterers), By Operation (Automatic, Manual, Semi-Automatic), By Poultry (Chicken, Turkey, Duck), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poultry-brooders-feeders-and-waterers-global-market-report)

Organic Poultry Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (Eggs, Meat Products), By Processing Type (Fresh, Frozen, Processed), By End User (Households, Food Services), By Distribution Channels (Supermarkets, Specialty Store, Online Sales), COVID-19 Growth And Change

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/organic-poultry-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change)

Meat, Poultry And Seafood Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Meat Products, Poultry, Seafood), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/meat-poultry-and-seafood-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

