2028 CDMO Industry | Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market
Stratistics MRC report, Biologics Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market Forecasts to 2028 Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End UserMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Type (Mammalian, Non-mammalian (Microbial), Product (Biologics, Biosimilars), Service, Application and By Geography
The Global Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market is accounted for $9.93 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $25.48 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. Rising number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies in the emerging economies, high demand for novel therapeutics applications, and increasing demand for small molecules and biologics are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, stringent government regulations in the drug approval process and lack of investment are hampering the market growth.
Some of the key players profiled in the Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market include AbbVie Contract Manufacturing, AGC Biologics, Binex Co. Limited, Boehringer Ingelheim Group, Catalent Inc., Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies USA Inc., JRS Pharma, Lonza Group, Parexel International Corporation, PRA Health Sciences, Rentschler Biotechnologies, Samsung Biologics, Sandoz Biopharmaceuticals (Novartis AG), Toyobo Co. Limited, and Wuxi Biologics.
Biologics Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization Cdmo Market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry's supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods.
