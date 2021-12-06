Global Garden and Lawn Tools Market Value Expected to Reach $13.32 BN by 2027
Stratistics MRC report, Garden and Lawn Tools Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Garden and Lawn Tools Market is accounted for $6.66 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $13.32 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Rising commercial and residential construction projects across the globe and increasing number of the sports field, public parks, and golf courses in developed and developing countries are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, increasing preference for sports turf and synthetic grass is restraining the market growth. Some of the key players profiled in the Garden and Lawn Tools Market includeToro, STIHL, Stanley Black & Decker, Robert Bosch, MTD, Makita U.S.A., Husqvarna, Home Depot Product, Authority, Emak, Blount International and American Honda Motor.
Based on the application, the residential segment is having a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing popularity of outdoor landscaping which helps to raise the demand for power lawn and garden tools. By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing number of golf courses, rising demand for homemade fresh fruits and vegetables, and the growing popularity of gardening.
This report offers market monitoring related to a particular area of clients interest and provides up to date information related to strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, product launches for leading companies on a regional scale depending on the clients subscription period for various industries or markets.
