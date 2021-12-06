Alps & Meters Hits The Slopes with American Downhillers Travis Ganong and Ryan Cochran Siegle
Alps & Meters is a luxury sportswear brand founded upon a mission to uphold the classic traditions of alpine sport.BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alps & Meters Announces Partnership With World Champion Skiers.
Travis Ganong & Ryan Cochran Siegle Partner with the Luxury Alpine Sportswear Brand Ahead of the 2022 Ski Season.
Alps & Meters is thrilled to announce that Travis Ganong and Ryan Cochran Siegle, two American Downhillers will be joining the brand as ambassadors ahead of the 2022 ski season. The luxury alpine sportswear brand began with the discovery of a vintage ski sweater on a snow-filled trip to the village of Åre, Sweden, and is founded upon a mission to uphold the classic traditions of the alpine sport through classic luxurious knits, outerwear, pants, and winter accessories.
Travis Ganong and Ryan Cochran Siegle
“The timeless look and feel of Alps and Meters is what first caught my eye and learning of the brand’s passion for skiing and their alpine-inspired collections made the partnership organic.,” said Travis. “I am really looking forward to skiing and traveling the mountain ranges as a brand ambassador for Alps & Meters.”
“As an existing partner to the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Alps & Meters is proud to continue its support of American alpine excellence with American downhillers Ryan Cochran Siegle and Travis Ganong,” says Alps and Meters founder, Louis Joseph. “A shared set of values and passion for alpine sporting traditions have drawn us together at an opportune time ahead of the upcoming ski competition season. With sturdy skiing stock hailing from two bastions of downhill prowess, Lake Tahoe in California and Burlington in Vermont, Travis and Ryan need no introduction to skiing audiences worldwide.
Travis Ganong
Alps & Meters recently collaborated with Loro Piana to produce a capsule collection using the Italian heritage brand’s fabrics and is thrilled to build upon that momentum with this new partnership.
About Alps & Meters:
Alps & Meters is a luxury sportswear brand headquartered in New England, USA. Founded upon a mission to uphold the classic traditions of alpine sport, Alps & Meters’ products combine the world’s best natural materials, classic construction techniques, and contemporary technologies which craft high-performance garments that are tailored, technical and timeless.
