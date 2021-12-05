Hoyer Statement on the Passing of Former Senator Bob Dole

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the passing of former Senator Bob Dole of Kansas:

“Bob Dole epitomized the greatest generation’s commitment to service and contribution. As a decorated soldier, a statesman, a patriot, and a citizen, he set an example to millions of Americans and spent his life trying to make our country safer and a better place to live. As his party’s leader in the Senate and as its nominee for Vice President and President, Bob fought hard for his beliefs and for government that delivered for his beloved Kansas and for our country. We stood on opposite sides of the aisle, but Bob and I were true friends and partners in the legislative process.

“I was proud to work closely with Bob to enact the Americans with Disabilities Act and to strengthen it over the years. Together, we partnered to help end the fighting in Bosnia and promote peace and human rights around the world. When we found common cause, we were able to achieve great things together - and when we stood apart, we strove to find common ground for understanding, made easier by Bob’s professionalism, his genial spirit, and his warm nature. He took the business of governing seriously but not himself, building relationships through his self-deprecating humor and his mastery of the legislative process.

“I will miss Bob Dole. America will miss him. I join in extending my condolences to his wife, former Sen. Elizabeth Dole, his daughter Robin, and their family. On behalf of a grateful nation and its Congress, thank you, Bob, and Godspeed.”