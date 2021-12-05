Submit Release
Office of the Governor News Release: Governor Ige urges residents to ready for heavy rain and help neighbors prepare for rising waters, flooding

HONOLULU – Gov. David Ige and Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) officials are coordinating with county and federal partners to prepare for and respond to impacts from the Kona Low weather system currently moving across the State of Hawaiʻi.

This storm has the potential to cause major flooding, landslides, road closures and damage to homes. Now is the time to make sure you have an emergency plan in place and supplies ready should you need to move away from rising water. When you are ready, please make sure that your neighbors have what they need, as well. Our community is always stronger when we work together to ensure that we’re all protected,” said Gov. David Ige.

A “Kona Low” weather system will be impacting the Hawaiian islands and could bring as much as 25 inches of rain, along with flash floods, damaging winds and landslides to parts of the State, which makes preparedness vital for the safety of your ʻohana and property, HI-EMA advised on Saturday.

Please visit https://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/get-ready/ for links to each county website for free text-based notifications for the latest updates on natural and human-caused emergencies and disasters.

Media Contacts:

Jodi Leong

Deputy Communications Director/Press Secretary

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0043

[email protected]

 

Cindy McMillan

Communications Director

Office of the Governor

Office: 808-586-0012

[email protected]

