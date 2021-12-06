Covintus Taking Applications for 2022 Tech Accelerator Until Dec. 10
10-week virtual program will steer startups in tech product decision-making
We encourage any founder with a well-developed idea and a scalable product to apply for Covintus Tech Tank’s 2022 Cohort by Friday, December 10.”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covintus Tech Tank, a technology-focused, virtual accelerator designed to savify startup teams on the technical aspects of achieving business success and reaching their high growth potential, is taking applications for its Winter 2022 Cohort through Friday, December 10. The 2022 Cohort will run January 25 through March 31, 2022.
The 10-week virtual program will offer expert-led sessions advising founders on how to avoid common start-up mistakes and to leverage their technology strategy as a true differentiator. Topics include Bandaid/Blowtorch; Optimizing Partner Relationships; and Maximizing Valuation.
Selection criteria includes:
• Startups with a technology or software product that has high-growth potential
• Early-stage and growth-stage companies with a significant tech challenge
• Goal-driven, full-time founder(s) committed to completing the virtual program
“Covintus is leveraging the success we achieved from our inaugural Tech Tank accelerator held this past summer, where we supported five startups based all over the U.S.,” said Brian Flood, Covintus co-founder and chief community officer. “We’re excited to host two cohorts next year, in the winter and summer, that will support up to 20 startups. From the moment they submit an application, founders will benefit from the entire process.”
Each startup selected for the Winter 2022 Cohort will receive $5,000 for successful completion. In addition, the Covintus Tech Tank Pitch Competition at the end will award $25,000 to the winner, as well as $10,000 to the runner-up. All amounts are Matching Credit, which can be used on any of Covintus’ consultancy services, such as software development, UI/UX design and/or Technical Advisory support and consulting.
Through its Tech Tank accelerator, Covintus has pledged $1 million in development and support enabling startups to achieve success and high growth potential. To-date, Covintus has awarded $85,000 benefiting startups in Covintus Tech Tank.
“Founders who completed our Summer 2021 Cohort walked away wiser about their tech products and more connected to resources they need for growth,” said Logan Ryan, Covintus director of community engagement. “We encourage any founder with a well-developed idea and a scalable product to apply for Covintus Tech Tank’s 2022 Cohort by Friday, December 10.”
Information on Covintus Tech Tank can be accessed here.
About Covintus
Founded in 2010, Covintus is an innovative, first of its kind international managed crowdsource company. The company serves Fortune 500 companies and businesses of all sizes, including startups, with software solutions that propel their businesses forward. With a unique managed crowdsourcing model, Covintus taps into the top developers and coders in the world, who have proven their skills in international programming competitions. Along with its team of in-house project management professionals, Covintus delivers custom software solutions for their clients faster, better and cheaper than anyone else. For more information, visit covintus.com. Follow Covintus on LinkedIn to stay informed on the latest company news.
