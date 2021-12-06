Serving Warm Meals, Hot Rewards, and Cold Storage with the Meals Token
EINPresswire.com/ -- Meals is a BEP-20 token with the goal of bringing purpose to the world of crypto trading.
Contrary to the mainstream narrative, cryptocurrencies have a lot more to offer than speculation about the newest flavor of pet-inspired memecoins.
Blockchain is a revolutionary technology with the potential to make a lasting impact on society. Meals is a humble creator’s ambitious contribution towards turning that potential for good into the average consumer’s reality.
Fighting Child Hunger with the Meals Tax
As a BEP-20 token living on the Binance Smart Chain, Meals offers fast and secure transactions. Each of those transactions is subject to a 15% fee, aptly called the Meals Tax.
The biggest portion of the Meals Tax is funneled into a charity fund, one of the hallmark projects of the Meals token. The proceeds from this drive are donated to reputable social organizations.
A meticulous vetting process is involved in the selection of the beneficiary organizations. Only parties with a proven track record for working tirelessly to feed underprivileged children can pass the selection process.
The goal of this vetting process is to ensure that every cent goes towards uplifting the lives of struggling communities that need help the most.
As a charitable token, one of the hallmark philosophies of Meals is to bring transparency into the process of charitable drives. The purpose-first token is achieving this by publishing irrefutable proof of donations through Twitter recognitions and website announcements with receipts.
Despite being a young token with minimal marketing efforts so far, the Meals community has already contributed over $6,000 to organizations fighting against child hunger.
The vast majority of proceeds have gone to No Kid Hungry, a team of passionate volunteers dedicated to serving warm and healthy meals to young children across the United States.
Making Crypto Accessible with Copper Wallets
Being a strong believer in blockchain technology, the Meals community is thrilled to see the rising adoption rate of cryptocurrencies. The popular narrative on digital tokens is slowly but surely shifting from one of speculative assets to that of a financial revolution.
Despite all that progress, there’s an undeniable void between cryptocurrency enthusiasts and everyday citizens, and that’s the technical know-how needed to get started.
Understanding the purpose of blockchain technology is daunting for many people, whereas setting up a wallet, depositing funds and following cybersecurity best practices is a non-technical person’s nightmare.
To fill that void, Meals is laying a seamless bridge in the form of cold-storage physical-coin wallets. Made of .999 pure copper, these coins inject a dose of familiarity into an unfamiliar economy for the non-technical individual.
Humans have used copper coins as a form of currency for ages. The psychological impact of holding one’s valuables in the palm of one’s hand is undeniable.
More importantly, these copper coins make the process of joining the cryptocurrency revolution hassle-free for every type of consumer. There’s no longer a need to set up a wallet, manage addresses, and worry about the security of private keys.
With these cold-storage wallets, everything is a quick scan away thanks to distinctive, laser-etched QR codes. This unique setup is aimed at speeding up day-to-day transactions, securing long-term storage, and turning the entire process into a seamless experience.
Offering a Digital Asset with Strong Fundamentals
While uplifting struggling communities and nourishing children from marginalized backgrounds is the fundamental mission of this blockchain-for-good token, there are multiple built-in mechanisms to reward the investors powering this drive for change.
Out of the 16% Meals Tax, 5% is used for auto-locking liquidity, thus ensuring a flawless trading experience for new entrants and lifelong holders alike.
Furthermore, Meals is a reflection token, as 2% of all transactions are distributed proportionally among holders as a reward for their contributions.
With fundamentally sound tokenomics, a passionate community, and an unshakable resolve to use blockchain for good, Meals is designed to attract investors and social activists alike.
Despite still being in its infancy, this wholesome token is already listed on popular data sites like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. The result of which includes thousands of U.S. dollars in charity donations and dividend distributions so far.
These early wins are a testament to the public’s demand for cryptocurrency trading with a purpose.
Fighting Against Child Hunger, One Transaction at a Time
Taking up arms against child hunger is a wildly ambitious endeavor. But with the support of the wider blockchain community, the Meals family strongly believes that a meaningful impact is achievable.
To learn more about Meals and join the fight against child hunger, visit the links below:
Austin Arrowood
To learn more about Meals and join the fight against child hunger, visit the links below:
Austin Arrowood
Meals Token, LLC
AustinA@mealsBSC.com