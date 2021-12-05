12/04/2021

GOVERNOR LAMONT ANNOUNCES FIRST CONFIRMED COVID-19 OMICRON VARIANT CASE IN CONNECTICUT

Connecticut Department of Public Health Opens Mobile Booster Clinics Across the State

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Connecticut. Sequencing performed at the Connecticut State Public Health Laboratory confirmed the presence of the variant.

The case involves a man in his 60s from Hartford County who developed mild symptoms on November 27. An at-home COVID-19 test was positive on November 29 and a subsequent molecular test was positive on December 1. A family member traveled to New York City between November 17 and November 22 to attend the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center. That family member developed mild symptoms on November 21, and on November 23 took an at-home COVID-19 test that delivered a positive result. The family member’s symptoms have resolved. COVID-19 testing on additional family members is pending. The affected individual and their family member are fully vaccinated.

“As I’ve been saying for the last several days, given the speed that this new variant has been spreading around the world and its positive identification in several states, we presumed it was already in our state and the information we received from the lab today confirms that fact,” Governor Lamont said. “This likely is not the only case of the variant in the state. That being said, I must urge everyone in Connecticut not to panic. While we are still learning more about this variant, our health providers are continuing to do their best to protect everyone. We have life-saving tools like vaccines and boosters available to fight this pandemic – including the Delta and Omicron variants – and I urge everyone to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves and everyone around them.”

“I am so proud of the work of members of the state laboratory under the direction of Dr. Jafar Razeq and the Connecticut Department of Public Health epidemiologists under the direction of Dr. Matt Cartter and Dr. Lynn Sosa,” Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Dr. Manisha Juthani said. “The isolate was found, sequenced, and confirmed as Omicron within one day. This team was able to complete the case investigation in a timely manner. Given the number of states that have identified Omicron to date, it was only a matter of time before we identified it here in Connecticut as well. Although Omicron appears to be more infectious than the Delta variant, both affected individuals have had mild symptoms to date. It is reassuring as their immunity seems to be helping them fight off this infection. Vaccination and boosters are still our greatest offense. If we can keep people out of the hospital, reducing morbidity and mortality of COVID-19, it is still a win for vaccines in our society.”

Instructions on how to get COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters in Connecticut are available at ct.gov/covidvaccine.

The Connecticut Department of Public Health today also announced that it has opened mobile COVID-19 booster clinics throughout the state. The department continues to urge residents to receive booster doses at their earliest convenience.

The mobile booster clinics are currently operating in the following locations:

New Haven : New Haven Public Library, 7 days a week, 10 am to 4 pm – No appointment needed

Stamford : Jackie Robinson Park, 7 days a week, 10 am to 4 pm – No appointment needed

Trumbull : Trumbull Mall, Friday to Sunday, 11 am to 3 pm – No appointment needed

Waterbury : 910 Wolcott St, 9a-3p Saturday and 8 am-12 pm Sunday – No appointment needed

Windsor Locks : Bradley Airport, Thursday through Sunday, 11 am to 7 pm – No appointment needed

For a full list of walk-up clinics sponsored by the Connecticut Department of Public Health, visit portal.ct.gov/vaccine-portal/DPH-van-clinics. In addition to the multi-day clinics, there are many single-day pop-up clinics across the state.

