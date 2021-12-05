Inslee statement on discovery Omicron variant cases in Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee released a statement Saturday after public health officials confirmed three cases of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus in Washington state.

"We knew this day was inevitable, but the good news is we have more tools at our disposal to fight the virus than at any previous point in the pandemic, and we must continue to protect ourselves and our communities.

"There is still much to learn about this variant as scientists around the world continue to study it. It remains as important as ever to get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask and be safe. We cannot yield an inch to this virus.

"Be vigilant for any symptoms – such as fever or fatigue – and mask up in public settings. We all have the power to keep our communities safe."