Submit Release
News Search

There were 121 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,352 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks Missing Person *UPDATE*

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A304777

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Tylor Rancourt                           

STATION: VSP Middlesex                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 12/3/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

INCIDENT: Missing Person – Welfare Check

 

NAME: Renee Robert                                               

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

***UPDATE***

Renee Robert was found safe and is no longer a missing person. The Vermont State Police would like to thank the public and Washington County Mental Health for their assistance.

 

State Police are attempting to check the welfare of Renee Robert, age 19, of Waterbury, VT.   Robert was reported missing from South Main St., Waterbury on 12/2/2021. The disappearance is not considered suspicious at this time, but there are concerns for Robert’s welfare.  Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police or Washington County Mental Health at 229-0591. 

 

 

 

 

 

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US Route 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

 

802-229-9191 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)

 

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks Missing Person *UPDATE*

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.