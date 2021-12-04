Middlesex Barracks Missing Person *UPDATE*
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A304777
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Tylor Rancourt
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 12/3/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, VT
INCIDENT: Missing Person – Welfare Check
NAME: Renee Robert
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
***UPDATE***
Renee Robert was found safe and is no longer a missing person. The Vermont State Police would like to thank the public and Washington County Mental Health for their assistance.
Trooper Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
1080 US Route 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
802-229-9191 (Office)
802-760-0545 (Cell)