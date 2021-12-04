Middlesex Barracks Missing Person *UPDATE*

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A304777

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Tylor Rancourt

STATION: VSP Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 12/3/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Waterbury, VT

INCIDENT: Missing Person – Welfare Check

NAME: Renee Robert

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

***UPDATE***

Renee Robert was found safe and is no longer a missing person. The Vermont State Police would like to thank the public and Washington County Mental Health for their assistance.

State Police are attempting to check the welfare of Renee Robert, age 19, of Waterbury, VT. Robert was reported missing from South Main St., Waterbury on 12/2/2021. The disappearance is not considered suspicious at this time, but there are concerns for Robert’s welfare. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police or Washington County Mental Health at 229-0591.

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US Route 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

802-229-9191 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)