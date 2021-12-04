Equator Announces the Release of New Convertible Freezer-Refrigerator

Conserv Convertible Upright Freezer Refrigerator

The new Conserv FR1700SS-N is the flexible unit that adapts to your family’s needs.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances proudly released its convenient and flexible Conserv FR1700SS-N upright, convertible freezer-refrigerator. The 17 cubic foot unit easily converts to a refrigerator or upright freezer based on your family’s needs thanks to an easy-to-use digital display temperature control panel and convenient no frost feature.

“This appliance is perfect, especially right now as we continue to stock up on groceries because of COVID-19 uncertainty,” said Nick. “Sometimes you need more freezer space. The next week, you may need more refrigerator space. This appliance can be either — saving you precious space.”

Additional flexible features include a sleek, stainless door that is easy to clean and reversible so it can be installed for either left or right-hand use. Or purchase two units and set them side-by-side to create a French door style refrigerator-freezer pair. The aluminum handle is ergonomically designed to make this door easy-to-open and if left open too long, you’ll be alerted by an alarm. The alarm is designed to sound whenever the door isn’t properly closed, ensuring your food is safe from spoiling.

Inside are five, moveable wire shelves that allow for peak cold air circulation and LED lighting for optimal visibility without the heat or energy consumption like other lighting options. Installed with four convenient mobility wheels, you can easily move this unit when needed. Plus, with a quiet compressor working at just 48 DB(A), you’ll barely hear it running even if you’re in a smaller space.

This eco-friendly unit is also Energy Star rated and estimated to help save on yearly energy costs. “Our convertible freezer-refrigerator uses less energy so you can reduce your impact on the environment. The Energy Star estimated yearly cost is $58, less than $5 a month,” says Nick Mathews. “Plus, the convenient frost-free feature takes away any worry about having to manually defrost the freezer.” The Conserv FR1700SS-N measures at 67.3x30x28.5 (HxWxD) and comes in with a stainless door and black finish. The rated voltage is 110V~60Hz and there is a one-year parts and labor warranty. The MSRP is $1,799 is available at Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Overstock, Wayfair and others.

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers and other essential home appliances. Equator’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal and Oprah. Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating ingenious products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives.

