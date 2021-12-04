Nano Hydrate launches Delta 8 Water Soluble Tinctures under its flagship brand

Delta 8 Tincture

Delta 8 THC is one of the many cannabinoids found in the hemp plant & has a lower psychoactive potency than its more well-known sister cannabinoid delta 9 THC.

Our Water-Soluble tinctures can be absorbed by the body faster and infused seamlessly with numerous beverage drinks.” — Dr. Bobban Subhadra (Vice President-Nano Hydrate)