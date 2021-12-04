Nano Hydrate launches Delta 8 Water Soluble Tinctures under its flagship brand
Delta 8 THC is one of the many cannabinoids found in the hemp plant & has a lower psychoactive potency than its more well-known sister cannabinoid delta 9 THC.
Our Water-Soluble tinctures can be absorbed by the body faster and infused seamlessly with numerous beverage drinks.”SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nano Hydrate is excited to announce it is launching its high-quality hemp-derived Delta-8-THC Water-Soluble Tincture under its flagship brand, Hempdrate. Hempdrate's Delta 8 THC tinctures are a natural flavored, water-soluble tincture and beverage additive and are federally legal. The Water-Soluble Tinctures are sold in a one-ounce bottle containing 1500 mg or 2500 mg of Delta 8 THC and comply with the 2018 Hemp bill with less than 0.3% Delta 9 THC.
— Dr. Bobban Subhadra (Vice President-Nano Hydrate)
Nano Hydrate specializes in hemp-derived Water Soluble tinctures, oil, edibles, topicals, sinus & nasal rinses, beauty & cosmetics, beverages, and feminine products.
The company is mainly known for innovating science-derived wellness solutions within the Hemp industry. Many people have realized the multifaceted benefits that CBD and Delta 8 products are known to have, which is why the demand has shot through the roof. The Hempdrate brand has been making a wide array of such products to encourage people to approach this alternative and holistic way of healing.
Dr. Bobban Subhadra, Vice President for the company, commented, "Our Water Soluble Tinctures have a smaller molecular size than oil-soluble delta 9 THC. As a result, our Water Soluble tinctures can be absorbed by the body faster and infused seamlessly with numerous beverage drinks.
"Hempdrate's Water Soluble Tinctures is made with the same pharmaceutical high-quality principles that we follow with all of our products. The feedback through focus/pilot groups has been very positive due to the product's technology, ease of use, and great taste. We want to make people understand how they can benefit from it. Not only this, apart from creating the right awareness, we also want to create commodity-driven niche products that users can truly benefit from its use."
"said, Dr. Subhadra.
The Delta 8 THC gummies that Hempdrate plans to roll out in Blue Raspberry, Pink Lemonade, and Watermelon feature similar high-quality technology and formulation development.
Testing is essential to analyze if these compounds are made naturally or synthetically derived. Nano Hydrate is also very diligent in the testing procedures, and they make sure to show the third-party certificate of analysis to prove the potency, no heavy metals, and efficacy. The Delta 8 THC products are 100% natural, not synthetically manufactured.
For those who would like to make the most of these cannabinoids products and want to be sure that they are using the best quality of such CBD products, Hempdrate is a name to trust. To know more about the details on the rollout of Hempdrate's newest products, please subscribe to Hempdrate's newsletter at: https://www.hempdrate.com/.
About Nano Hydrate
Nano Hydrate has been specializing in some of the Industry's best hemp-derived products since 2019. As a high-quality certified GMP pharmaceutical manufacturer, producing premium cannabinoid products, along with educating to help people to realize the importance and benefits of CBD, has been a part of the company's mission.
For updates, visit: https://www.nanohydrate.co and follow them on Instagram @hempdratecbd & Facebook @hempdrate.
