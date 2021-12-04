Dr. Kayte's and Moyet Rosé colab at Spring Place Beverly Hills Red Carpet Press Event
Television hosts and wellness advocates Jezlan Moyet & Dr. Kayte Susse greet red carpet guests with Twist Images at this intimate launch party in Beverly HillsBEVERLY HILLS , CA , USA , December 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity red carpet guests including local Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Youthfill MD David Hopp, renowned health expert Dr. Daniel Pompa, Dr. Katherine Zagone of Gentera, actor Chelly of Netflix's "Never have I Ever," spokesmodel Rachel Slawson representing Miss Teen USA pageant and Hollywood executives from Entertainment Studios Television gathered at Spring Place Social Club on Thursday evening to celebrate the launch of Dr. Kayte’s company hosted by Jezlan Moyet and sponsored by Moyet Rosé, Twist Images and Cann Social Tonics.
The event was shot primarily by celebrity photographer Ramon Kirk of Twist Images, who is a staple in the entertainment industry in Los Angeles. Images of guests like Miss Utah Rachel Slawson and Dr. Kayte Susse were released from the event on Getty images Celebrity Sightings in Los Angeles on Dec 4th.
The event featured a bar with Moyet Rosé, the first release of this signature wine which is a beautifully light Central Coast Rosé. Moyet Rosé is produced and bottled by The House of Moyet + Blendtique Wine Company. Jezlan Moyet is a celebrity red carpet host and co-founder of EverTalk television and current host of FanVestor.
Co-Sponsor of the event, Dr. Kayte Susse, is a television host and chiropractor in Los Angeles whose work is focused on women's health related to silicone breast implants. Her company focuses on providing strategies for people with silicone devices to maintain overall health. Her television show Mind Body Spirt with Dr. Kayte is archived on Evertalk Television Network and Amazon's own Sway TV.
Dr. Kayte
Mind Body Spirit LLC
