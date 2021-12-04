Headline Network Launches India's First Citizen Journalism and Social Commerce Platform In 10 Indian Languages
Founded by Avinash Rogye, Kunal Punamiya and Pakshal Lodha, Headline Network aims to solve critical problems in the multi billion dollar news media industry.MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India is ranked 142nd in press freedom as per the World Press Freedom Index. Conventional media platforms have been fast losing credibility owing to fake news and pre-defined biases as perceived by readers. News readers feel that platforms prioritise news content that has a higher 'virality quotient' rather than news of greater social significance. Moreover, The audience plays absolutely no role in today’s media apart from being a mere spectator.
Headline Network has been working in the news discovery domain since early 2020. Over the last one year, amidst great uncertainty and chaos brought in by Covid-19, the company has been able to get support from a healthy base of active readers and a strong community of enthusiastic and aware citizens across social media who have extended support in sharing news of local significance. Backed by this support, Headline Network has been working diligently towards a vision of reimagining journalism to increase people participation and transparency. Taking one step closer to democratising journalism by introducing their citizen journalism platform. Readers of Headline Network can now sign up as journalists on the Headline Network App and write news as well as upload videos to spread awareness about issues from their local area in 10 Indian languages. Headline Network has has garnered support from an active community of over 100,000 follower on social media and over 35000 users for its android application. The app currently receives over 1000 local news stories per day. The company has also been selected as 1 of the 10 companies for Google's first cohort of Google News Initiative Startup Labs India, where the team will work closely with the GNI team to solve problems around product, marketing, monetising and fundraising in the digital media industry.
Journalists as well as common citizens are rewarded for participating on the platform and receive points every view on any article submitted by them. These points can be redeemed for cash as well as exchanged for products on the e-commerce marketplace within the app. Users also receive referral points for sharing news as well as for sharing products with friends and family (where they earn commission per sale).
The platform aims to create a social network for journalism where citizen journalists can fearlessly share news, connect with their followers and follow other Journalists based on common interests. Along with that, the platform also aims at creating the largest decentralised network of verified journalists as well as village level entrepreneurs who can be incentivised for positive community behaviour such as posting and sharing local news to being awareness around local issues.
The app is available on Android Play Store and can be accessed in Hindi, English, Marathi, Gujarati, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi and Kannada.
The app can be downloaded from the following link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.headlinenetwork.app
Headline Network Demo Video