Rental Cars UAE offer fully sanitized cars (with no added cost) after Omicron has rattled the markets

DUBAI, إمارة دبيّ, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While the vaccine had made COVID seem like a thing of the past, a new variant is threatening all efforts. Omicron, also known as the ‘Nu’ variant, is the newest strain that has been identified in South Africa. The new cases reveal that the variant is spreading through South Africa and has also been identified in Hong Kong. As of today, only mild cases have been reported.

Research regarding the Omicron variant is still in its preliminary stages and the new mutation may be more transmissible than previously reported. However, further research is necessary to make any firm conclusions. Generally, newer strains pose a larger threat to individuals. Vaccines too can lose their effectiveness against the new strains. Even the most subtle changes in the virus can make the situation very risky for people in most countries.

The World Health Organization has informed people that it could take time for them to get a complete picture of the threat that Omicron could pose. Scientists worldwide are hurrying along with the research to get the public accurate data as soon as possible. Once the new variant became public knowledge, public gatherings started canceling, countries began canceling flights, and stock markets plummeted. The list of countries has grown over the past weekend, and the new variant has been detected in Portugal, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands, to name a few.

South Africa was averaging at 200 cases per day, which rose to 3200 on Saturday.

According to the director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform, 90% of these cases were caused by the new variant. Omicron is also suspected to cause an increased risk of reinfection. So, people who already had COVID, are more susceptible to getting re-infected. It also indicates that the researchers would have to modify the vaccine at some stage to deal with the new threats.

Amid this heightened fear, Rental Cars UAE has taken a stand to ensure its customers remain safe. Rental Cars UAE offers its customers fully sanitized cars, at no additional cost, as public health remains one of their top priorities. A representative from the company stated, "COVID impacted too many lives in Dubai. We want to help people stay safe in these uncertain times. We are following the health guidelines to offer them sanitized vehicles whenever they visit us."