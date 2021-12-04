Submit Release
News Search

There were 499 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,898 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom, Acting Governor Kounalakis Issue Statement on Death of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Detective 

Published:

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom and Acting Governor Eleni Kounalakis tonight issued the following statement regarding the death of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Detective Armando Cantu:

“We are heartbroken to learn of the loss of Detective Armando Cantu. We send our deepest condolences to Detective Cantu’s family and friends, as well as those who served alongside him. Let us honor his service and never forget his dedication to protecting his community and our country.”

Detective Cantu, 43, passed away on November 18, 2021, from a work-related illness.

Detective Cantu was a 14-year veteran of the Department and was assigned to the Narcotics Division. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Detective Cantu is survived by his wife and an 8-year-old son.

In honor of Detective Cantu, Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom, Acting Governor Kounalakis Issue Statement on Death of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Detective 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.