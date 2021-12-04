THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2021

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2021

On Monday, the House is not in session.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. Members are advised multiple vote series are possible Tuesday.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.

H.R. 5314 – Protecting our Democracy Act (Rep. Schiff – Oversight and Reform) (Subject to a Rule)

Consideration of the FY22 National Defense Authorization Act

Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to the Debt Limit

Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to End of the Year Healthcare Provisions

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible

Suspensions (16 bills)

H.R. 2355 – Opioid Prescription Verification Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Rodney Davis – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 2364 – Synthetic Opioid Danger Awareness Act, as amended (Rep. Kim (NJ) – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 3743 – Supporting the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health and the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration Act (Rep. Hudson – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 3894 – CARING for Social Determinants Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Blunt Rochester – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 897 – Agua Caliente Land Exchange Fee to Trust Confirmation Act, as amended (Rep. Ruiz – Natural Resources) H.R. 2074 – Indian Buffalo Management Act, as amended (Rep. Young – Natural Resources) H.R. 3531 – Women Who Worked on the Home Front World War II Memorial Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Natural Resources) H.R. 4706 – Blackwell School National Historic Site Act (Rep. Gonzales – Natural Resources) H.R. 5677 – To make technical amendments to update statutory references to certain provisions classified to title 2, United States Code, title 50, United States Code, and title 52, United States Code (Rep. Dean – Judiciary) H.R. 5679 – To make technical amendments to update statutory references to certain provisions classified to title 7, title 20, and title 43, United States Code (Rep. Jones – Judiciary) H.R. 5695 – To make technical amendments to update statutory references to certain provisions which were formerly classified to chapters 14 and 19 of title 25, United States Code (Rep. Issa – Judiciary) H.R. 5705 – To make technical amendments to update statutory references to provisions reclassified to title 34, United States Code (Rep. Bentz – Judiciary) H.R. 5961 – To make revisions in title 5, United States Code, as necessary to keep the title current, and to make technical amendments to improve the United States Code (Rep. Neguse – Judiciary) H.R. 5982 – To make revisions in title 51, United States Code, as necessary to keep the title current, and to make technical amendments to improve the United States Code (Rep. Fischbach – Judiciary)