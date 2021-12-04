THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2021

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210
MONDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2021
On Monday, the House is not in session.
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK
On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m. Members are advised multiple vote series are possible Tuesday.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.
H.R. 5314 – Protecting our Democracy Act (Rep. Schiff – Oversight and Reform) (Subject to a Rule)
Consideration of the FY22 National Defense Authorization Act
Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to the Debt Limit
Possible Consideration of Legislation Related to End of the Year Healthcare Provisions
H.R. 5746 – NASA Enhanced Use Leasing Extension Act of 2021 (Rep. Beyer – Science, Space, and Technology)
H.R. 4996– Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Garamendi – Transportation and Infrastructure)
H.R. 4616– Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Sherman – Financial Services)
H.R. 5290 – To extend authorization for livestock mandatory reporting (Rep. Scott (GA) – Agriculture)
H.R. 5608 – Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management Act (Rep. Kind – Agriculture)
H.R. 4489 – National Forest Restoration and Remediation Act (Rep. Schrier – Agriculture)
H.R. 5609– Cattle Contract Library Act of 2021 (Rep. Johnson (SD) – Agriculture)
H.R. 3537 – Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act, as amended (Rep. Quigley – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 5487 – SHINE for Autumn Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Herrera Beutler – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 5561 – Early Hearing Detection and Intervention Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Guthrie – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 5551 – Improving the Health of Children Act, as amended (Rep. Carter (GA) – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 1193 – Cardiovascular Advances in Research and Opportunities Legacy Act, as amended (Rep. Barr – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 1667 – Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act, as amended (Rep. Wild – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 3320 – Allied Health Workforce Diversity Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Rush – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 4555 – Oral Health Literacy and Awareness Act of 2021 (Rep. Cardenas – Energy and Commerce)
Postponed Suspensions (14 votes)
H.R. 2355 – Opioid Prescription Verification Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Rodney Davis – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 2364– Synthetic Opioid Danger Awareness Act, as amended (Rep. Kim (NJ) – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 3743 – Supporting the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health and the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration Act (Rep. Hudson – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 3894 – CARING for Social Determinants Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Blunt Rochester – Energy and Commerce)
H.R. 897 – Agua Caliente Land Exchange Fee to Trust Confirmation Act, as amended (Rep. Ruiz – Natural Resources)
H.R. 2074 – Indian Buffalo Management Act, as amended (Rep. Young – Natural Resources)
H.R. 3531 – Women Who Worked on the Home Front World War II Memorial Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Natural Resources)
H.R. 4706 – Blackwell School National Historic Site Act (Rep. Gonzales – Natural Resources)
H.R. 5677 – To make technical amendments to update statutory references to certain provisions classified to title 2, United States Code, title 50, United States Code, and title 52, United States Code (Rep. Dean – Judiciary)
H.R. 5679 – To make technical amendments to update statutory references to certain provisions classified to title 7, title 20, and title 43, United States Code (Rep. Jones – Judiciary)
H.R. 5695 – To make technical amendments to update statutory references to certain provisions which were formerly classified to chapters 14 and 19 of title 25, United States Code (Rep. Issa – Judiciary)
H.R. 5705 – To make technical amendments to update statutory references to provisions reclassified to title 34, United States Code (Rep. Bentz – Judiciary)
H.R. 5961 – To make revisions in title 5, United States Code, as necessary to keep the title current, and to make technical amendments to improve the United States Code (Rep. Neguse – Judiciary)
H.R. 5982 – To make revisions in title 51, United States Code, as necessary to keep the title current, and to make technical amendments to improve the United States Code (Rep. Fischbach – Judiciary)
Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day:
Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 5314. Amendments to were due to Rules at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021.
