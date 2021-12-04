Newly Founded Norwegian Blockchain Company Bicha Monsters inc - Just surpassed 1 Million USD in Marketcap

Often referred to by experts as the new "Safemoon" or "Dogecoin"

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cryptocurrency Bichamon Coin [BMC] Just launched on December 1.

And has already surpassed over 1 million USD in Marketcap.

(BMC) Is the functioning native currency in the up and coming Play to earn Video Game named Bicha Monsters.

Which is short for: Binance Chain Monsters. And reflects back to the Binance Smart Chain which the coin has been launched through.



The Company and persons behind the cryptocurrency and Play to earn Video Game is mainly located in Norway / Switzerland / Amsterdam.

And their looking to combine the Blockchain Technology with Passive income, Gamification, NFT, DEFI and various other features all in one.

And they are planning on boarding on millions of players for their video game through their partners in Europe and Asia.

Experts have often refereed to them as the next "Safemoon" or "Dogecoin". Not because they are the same in terms of utilities.

But rather because of the similar interest levels at such early stages, that investors and exchanges have taken on the projects.



Bicha Monsters inc confirms that various Centralized Exchanges have already reached out to them before launch, asking to be able to list their

Native currency for the up and coming Play to earn video game for the exchanges user bases.

Bichamon Coin [BMC] is currently only trade-able through Pancake swap, which is a decentralized Exchange, launched and monitored by Binance.



The unique rewarding system of [BMC] ensures that 8% of every micro transaction occurring in the game in addition to on exchanges is reflected back to players and coin holders.

The native currency (BMC) and it's functioning Tokenomics:

8% Gets redistributed back proportionate to all wallet holders of (BMC) based on exchange volume and in game transactions in USD(c).

4% is redistributed to Marketing & Strategic buy back (BMC) bought back will be sent to a burn address to increase the scarcity of the native currency.

2% Is automatically re-added to liquidity pool to create a more stable price floor for (BMC).

There is also a built in anti whale feature in the contract to ensure that no higher amount than 0.125% of the total supply is being able to be sold at once.

The Tokenomics around (BMC) ensures that even if there would occur a "Crypto downtrend" that holders and players still get rewarded.



In the up and coming video game which is set to be released by end of January 2022 On Ios & Android for mobile. And Windows for PC.

Players are able to run freely in a Meta verse and tame various of creatures and sell/trade these to other players or put up for live auction.

There is also the option to mint these as non fungible tokens, and create your own unique set of Bicha Monsters through race evolving and combining.

Players themselves owns all the data and intellectual property associated with their user accounts in the video game.

This is without a doubt a company and cryptocurrency that should be watched.

Read more about it through https://Bichamon.com