How Excelon Excelprene and Tygon® Tubing Compare for the Safe Transfer of Food & Beverages
Excelon Excelprene food process tubing and beverage tubing offer a competitive alternative to Tygon® in the safe transfer of liquids.
Excelon Excelprene tubing stands up to the rigors of FDA, 3-A, and NSF criteria for safe food and beverage contact, making it an excellent Tygon® alternative.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the food processing and beverage industries, the safe transfer of liquids, chemicals, and similar fluids is of utmost importance. Tubing used to move these products must withstand the temperatures and stresses found in these applications. Interstate Plastics now offers Excelon Excelprene food process tubing and Excelon beverage tubing as solutions for the safe transfer of liquids in food processing and beverage applications.
— Christopher Isar
Excelon Excelprene food process tubing, a Tygon® A-60-F equivalent, is made from a thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). Formulated specifically to withstand the extreme temperatures that arise during many food, dairy, and cosmetic processing applications, it can operate from -75°F to 275°F without issue.
Unlike traditional rubber tubing, Excelprene won't crack or deteriorate when exposed to high heat or ozone over prolonged periods, making it a preferable choice compared to similar rubber counterparts. Excellent resistance to chemicals, acids, alkalis, and animal/vegetable oils compared to rubber tubing makes cleaning and sterilizing Excelprene easy and compatible with harsh cleaners and sanitizers.
Excelprene tubing is both flexible and durable, a combination of properties that reduces the chance of kinking or deformation and allows for easy installation. Combined with its excellent resistance to fatigue and abrasion, it is a favored choice for use with peristaltic/roller pumps in dispensing equipment. Though commonly used in food processing, Excelprene also sees use in dairy and cosmetic processing and chemical transfer.
Excelon beverage tubing is a high-performance PVC tubing for the transferring of beverages. Equivalent to Tygon® B-44-3, it is non-toxic and will not affect the taste, smell, or texture of beverages transferred through it. Excelon beverage tubing features a broad resistance to nearly all non-solvent chemicals. It is completely clear to allow for easy fluid transfer and flow monitoring. Its flexibility and lightweight allow for a quick and easy installation. Excelon beverage tubing is primarily used for beverage transfer applications but is also widely used in non-beverage applications, including cosmetics and pharmaceutical processing.
As specialized tubing for food processing and beverages, both Excelprene and Excelon beverage tubing meet FDA, 3-A, and NSF criteria for safe food and beverage contact. For more information on food and beverage tubing or other FDA-approved materials, call the plastics experts at Interstate Plastics at (888) 768-5759.
Interstate Plastics is a full-line distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and plastic accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Plastics provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Plastics is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Plastics website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (888) 768-5759.
