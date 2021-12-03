Statement From Connecticut DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani MD On The Resignation Of Comptroller Kevin Lembo
12/03/2021
HARTFORD, Conn.— Starting as commissioner of the Department of Public Health in the midst of a pandemic was a daunting task, but as I quickly got up to speed on the state’s response to the pandemic, I was comforted by the cooperative and head-on approach our state officials had taken to put us amongst the leaders in the nation, and this includes the leadership of Comptroller Kevin Lembo.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Comptroller Lembo stepped up to help the state establish a robust COVID-19 testing infrastructure through contracts with various labs and providers that helped protect our state employees across multiple agencies and the greater Connecticut community. Many of the relationships and policies he developed are ones we still rely on, as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19.
I have yet to meet Comptroller Lembo, but his reputation precedes him. As I’ve gotten to know him through the kind words of my colleagues throughout today, I have learned that whether it is through testing in a pandemic, increasing government transparency, lowering the cost of health care, or fighting to expand health care access, Comptroller Lembo has proven that he steps up for Connecticut and its residents. I am thankful for the contributions he continues to make to Connecticut, and I wish him, his husband Charles, and their family the best.
