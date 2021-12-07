Original Art Auction Supports Philando Castile Peace Garden

The auction is an opportunity for anyone to support the Philando Castile Peace Garden, a place for resting, remembering and contemplation

LAKE ST. CROIX BEACH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beginning on November 26th, postcard-sized original art pieces will be auctioned off to support the construction and maintenance of the Philando Castile Peace Garden. The Peace Garden is a grass-roots effort that arose after Philando was killed in a police-involved incident in 2016. Members of his family, the community, and local organizations came together to create a communal space for peace, justice and healing dedicated to Philando’s memory.

Several weeks ago, supporters put out a call for local artists to create a piece of art that reflects what peace looks like in their community. They received submissions from artists local to Minnesota, but also artists residing in locations ranging from the suburbs of Portland, Oregon to Quebec, Canada. Each art piece is unique, and the collection is a beautiful reminder that while peace might look different in each community, it is always ultimately uniting.

The auction will take place virtually from now to December 24th at www.32auctions.com/PhilandoCastileGardenArt. This is an incredible opportunity to support the Philando Castile Peace Garden—a uniting and reflective place in the St. Paul community. The starting bid for each work is $50. All proceeds will go towards installations of public art pieces, construction, and the maintenance of the Peace Garden.

