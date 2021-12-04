Submit Release
VALOR Commends California Public Utilities Commission Settlement with Uber

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

ValorUS (formerly the California Coalition Against Sexual Assault) commends the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) for approving a $9M settlement agreement with Uber concerning the reporting of data related to sexual harassment and assault. The decision of whether to report a sexual assault - and to whom - must belong to the survivor alone, and this settlement agreement reflects a strong understanding of the importance of protecting survivors' privacy while we strive for increased public safety.

This is a good outcome for survivors in California, and sets a positive standard across the transportation industry to protect survivors of sexual violence and their privacy. Further, this settlement will be a strong influx of resources to go toward preventing sexual assault in California, and ValorUS looks forward to working with the CPUC’s Consumer Protection and Enforcement Division (CPED) to ensure that the funds are directed to support survivors and prevent sexual assault.

Last year (2020) VALOR released a statement commending CPUC for its efforts to address sexual assault seriously and ensure the safety of their riders and passengers. Respecting the privacy and autonomy of survivors is paramount to our efforts to understand and ultimately end sexual violence. And it will take all of us – survivors, government, corporations, and advocates – working together to establish a new norm of safety and respect for the dignity of all. The first step is to encourage and commend those who wish to make the effort, rather than shame and intimidate them out of stepping up to end sexual violence.

We firmly assert that the decision to report an act of sexual abuse- and to whom- must be the decision of the survivor alone.

