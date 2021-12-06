The Energy Awards - winners announced

Katharine Hayhoe - Energy Writer of the Year 2021 Podcast of the Year: Laundry Done Right, by Malcolm Gladwell American Energy Society

Each year, the American Energy Society spotlights the people, media, technologies, and artists that made extraordinary contributions to the sector.

Energy - and its inherent relationship with the environment - is this generation's greatest challenge. These awards allow us to honor what has been achieved thus far, and all that remains unfinished. ” — Eric J. Vettel, PhD, President, AES

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Each year, the American Energy Society surveys the energy landscape and spotlights the people, media, technologies, and artists that made extraordinary contributions to the sector. The following are the energy winners for 2021. Please visit the American Energy Society to see the nominees, announcements and other winners.

Energy writer of the year, 2021: Katharine Hayhoe

Energy co-persons of the year — global: Bernard Looney and Patrick Pouyanné

Energy Person of the Year, United States: Joe Manchin

Youth Activist of the Year: Leah "Green Girl" Thomas

Best book about energy (non-fiction): The Future of Energy, by John Armstrong

Best book about energy and/or the environment book (non-fiction): All We Can Save, by Elizabeth Johnson and Katharine Wilkinson (editors)

Best Indie Energy Blog: Yale e360

Most active US National Laboratory for energy and climate research: Berkeley National Lab

Best work of energy/climate journalism: The $5 Forest and the Plunder of West Papua, by Al Jazeera (interactive)

Podcast of the year: Laundry Done Right, by Malcolm Gladwell

Most interesting energy company of the year: SoCalGas

Indie-Innovator of the Year: Bizimungu Claver

Best documentary about energy and/or the environment: Siona, by the Pulitzer Center and The New Yorker

The best popular movie (sort of) about energy: Dune

Most popular energy-related song of the year: Solar Power, by Lorde

About the American Energy Society: The American Energy Society (AES) is a non-partisan, energy-neutral, independent association of more than 135,000 global energy professionals spanning all sectors and interests. The Energy Society supports its Members and Friends through a variety of publications, services, and professional and business development opportunities To learn more about the Society visit www.energysociety.org.

