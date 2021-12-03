State Auditor's E-Update - 12/3/2021

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

It's time to get boosted, Minnesota! All adults ages 18+ are eligible for a COVID-19 booster if six months (or more) have passed since your second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine OR two months after the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

If you're having difficulty tracking down a booster, follow this link for a vaccine location.

Finally with the positivity rate in Minnesota remaining fairly high, please continue to do what you can to keep your neighbors safe. Vaccinations, masking, social distancing, and testing remain the best ways to keep our communities healthy.

2. Meeting: Supplemental State Aid Work Group

The Supplemental State Aid Work Group will meet on December 8, to continue its consideration of how supplemental state aid is allocated to firefighter pension plans.

The meeting will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. remotely via Zoom, and will be live-streamed for those who are interested in watching. The live-stream link, and the meeting agendas and materials, are available on the Supplemental State Aid Work Group page of the OSA website.

3. Released: Pension Newsletter

The November Pension Newsletter has been released. The Newsletter provides updates on topics being considered by the Volunteer Fire Relief Association Working Group and Supplemental State Aid Work Group, both of which are convened by the OSA. The Newsletter also includes information on how to apply for reimbursement of supplemental benefits paid during 2021 and a link to the reimbursement form. Information on the expenditure of relief association assets is also provided.

The complete Newsletter can be accessed on the OSA website.

4. Reminder: 2021 Temporary Transfer Authority Spending Plans Must Be Submitted to the OSA

We have started to see some spending plans trickle in for the 2021 Temporary Transfer Authority. This is a reminder to submit your written spending plans to TIF@osa.state.mn.us as soon as possible after their approval.

The Legislature enacted and expanded temporary authority to transfer unobligated tax increments for purposes of assisting private development consisting of the construction or substantial rehabilitation of buildings and ancillary facilities, if doing so will create or retain jobs in the state. To use this authority, TIF authorities must create and approve a written spending plan after holding a public hearing. For more information, see the OSA Statement of Position: Temporary Transfer Authority (2021 Law).

If you have any questions, please contact us at TIF@osa.state.mn.us.

5. Due: 2022 Summary City and County Budget Form by January 31, 2022

The 2022 Summary City and County Budget Form is now available through SAFES.

The form is due by January 31, 2022. You will need a SAFES User ID and Password to access the Form. If you need a SAFES User ID and Password please send an email to SAFES@osa.state.mn.us with your name, title, entity, public mailing address, email, and phone number.

Instructions on completing the form are located on the OSA website.

6. Avoiding Pitfall: Employee Tips

Studies show that the most common method of detecting fraud committed by an employee is through a tip – often from another employee. Public entities should keep channels of communication open so employees feel that their concerns will be positively received. Appropriate action should then be taken in response to these tips.

This Avoiding Pitfall is available on our website.