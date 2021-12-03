Full closure of Farringotn Highway at Kili Drive for temporary bridge repairs and raised crosswalks

Main, News Posted on Dec 3, 2021 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of full closures scheduled on Farrington Highway between Kili Drive and Upena Street, for temporary bridge repairs and speed hump installations. Closures will occur in one direction at a time, over a 24-hour period, 7-days a week, beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, through Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Roadwork details are as follows:

Farrington Highway will be closed in the westbound direction from 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, through 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Farrington Highway will be closed in the eastbound direction from 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 12, through 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17.

Traffic will be maintained in both directions through contraflow in the remaining lanes.

Bridge repair work includes the removal of rotting material on Makaha Bridge No. 3, reinforcing of the existing deck, and installation of a new overlay and friction coating. These repairs are needed to stabilize the structure until the bridge can be replaced, which is planned for Spring/Summer of 2022.

Concurrent with the bridge work, speed humps will be installed at crosswalks on Farrington Highway at Makaha Surfing Beach and Keaau Beach Park on Thursday, Dec. 9 and Friday, Dec. 10. Speed humps are planned to be installed in Keaau at a later date in December, and the public will be notified once the schedule is set. The speed humps are being installed to provide traffic calming and make pedestrians crossing at these locations more visible. See map below to view the locations of the new crosswalk.

Electronic message boards have been posted to notify motorists of the closure and detour. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with safety procedures and traffic control. TheBus and first responders have been notified of the closure. All roadwork is weather permitting.

